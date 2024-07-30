Manchester City striker hints at exit after Olympic Games

Manchester City forward Julian Alvarez is currently representing Argentina at the Paris 2024 Olympics

Manchester City forward Julian Alvarez has hinted that he could leave the Premier League champions and has resolved to decide his future after the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Alvarez is part of the Argentina team currently vying for gold in France and the 24-year-old has been linked with a move away from England.

“There is a lot of talk,” he said. “I am focused here because it is a short tournament.

Read more Manchester City are no longer top of football’s brand value league table

“At Manchester City I feel very good, I played a lot of minutes. But we will see after the Games. First, if I can, I will take a few days off. Then we will decide.”

Alvarez has won two Premier League titles, an FA Cup, Champions League and Club World Cup since joining City from River Plate for £14m in 2022.

Despite scoring 20 goals in 67 appearances, however, he has largely had to make do with playing second fiddle to prolific first choice striker Erling Haaland.

Alvarez signed a contract extension last year that could keep him at City until summer 2028, but speculation of a move away persists.

Atletico Madrid are reported to be interested in the versatile player, who can operate as a central striker, a No10 or in one of the wide forward positions.

Argentina are one of the favourites for the gold medal at the Olympics but their progress could complicate any departure for Alvarez.

The men’s final is due to take place in Paris on Friday 9 August, just a week before the new Premier League season is scheduled to begin.