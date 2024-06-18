Premier League fixtures 2024-25: Arsenal handed Champions League headache

Arsenal face trips to Tottenham and Manchester City either side of their opening Champions League game

Arsenal face a nightmare start to the new-look Champions League after being handed Premier League fixtures away to Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City either side of Matchday 1.

Last year’s domestic runners-up take on north London rivals Spurs on the weekend of 14 September before their opening European fixture in midweek.

Just days later Arsenal must make the daunting trip to Premier League champions City, where they have not won since January 2015.

Mikel Arteta’s side have also been scheduled to play Liverpool and Chelsea after subsequent Champions League matchdays.

The draw for the expanded Champions League, which will follow the so-called Swiss Model, does not take place until late August but all 36 teams will have eight games in the first phase.

City have been given difficult Premier League games with Tottenham and Liverpool either side of Champions League Matchday 5 in late November.

They face similarly tough tests before and after Champions League Matchday 8, which is sandwiched in between the visit of Chelsea and going to Arsenal.

Champions League newcomers Aston Villa face top-five Premier League opponents in Tottenham and Liverpool either side of European Matchday 4.

That round in early November poses another challenge for Arsenal, who must go to Newcastle days before and host Chelsea immediately after.

Champions League Matchday 3 in late October looks to be Liverpool’s biggest problem, coming as it does in between Premier League fixtures against Chelsea and Arsenal.

Premier League fixtures 2024-25: First and last weekend

Manchester City go to Chelsea in the most high-profile match of the opening weekend of the new Premier League season, 16-19 August.

Ipswich Town’s first game on their return to the top flight is at home to Liverpool, while Manchester United kick off the campaign on the Friday night at home to Fulham.

Manchester City’s first Premier League fixture of the new season is at Chelsea

Tottenham visit promoted Leicester City on the Monday night, while Arsenal host Wolves and West Ham take on Aston Villa.

City’s bid for a fifth consecutive title concludes at Fulham on 25 May, when Arsenal go to Southampton and Liverpool welcome Crystal Palace to Anfield.

Manchester United face Villa, Chelsea head to Nottingham Forest and Tottenham host Brighton and Hove Albion.

Why there is no Premier League winter break in 2024-25

The Premier League’s winter break, which only returned last season, has been sacrificed for the 2024-25 campaign.

Extra Champions League games have forced a schedule rejig and top flight chiefs say they opted to make sure players had three weeks off after Euro 2024 and other summer international tournaments instead.