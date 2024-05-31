Champions League prize money: How much do you get for winning the title?

Come Saturday evening at Wembley, either Borussia Dortmund will win their first top flight title since 1997 or Real Madrid will lift their 15th Champions League.

Come Saturday evening at Wembley, either Borussia Dortmund will win their first top flight title since 1997 or Real Madrid will lift their 15th Champions League.

But how much prize money do the teams earn for winning the world’s premier club football competition?

Champions League pot

It is understood that the distribution pot sits at about $1.8bn (£1.46bn).

Well 55 per cent of each team’s winnings are sourced from their performance, with the winners receiving $21.5m (£17m) and the runner-up getting $16.12m (£12.7m).

Champions League Position Prize money Champions $21.5mm Runners-up $16.12m Semi-finals $13.2m Quarter-finals $11.4m Round of 16 $10.3m Group stage wins $3m Group stage draws $1m Reaching the group stage $16.8m CBS

Rankings

Then 30 per cent, around $651m, is distributed based on Uefa’s coefficient ranking. Manchester City currently top this with Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, PSG and Liverpool completing the top five. Dortmund are eighth.

The lowest ranked team in the Champions League gets about £970,000 with the highest rank team getting a lot more.

Real Madrid are expected to get about $37m from this avenue, with Dortmund receiving around $31m.

Top ranked Manchester City will be touching $40m.

TV talent

The remaining 15 per cent will be taken from broadcast revenue. National governing bodies will pick up much of this revenue stream but clubs will get a cut depending on how many games they play in the Champions League.