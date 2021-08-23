WPP snaps up delivery tech firm Satalia in AI push

WPP has snapped up a London-based tech firm specialising in home delivery services in a move that will boost the ad giant’s artificial intelligence offering.

The FTSE media group today said it had acquired Satalia, which is one of the UK’s fastest-growing tech companies and serves major clients such as BT, Tesco and Unilever.

Following the deal Dr Daniel Hulme, who set up Satalia in 2008, will join WPP as its new head of AI.

Satalia operates enterprise software that uses machine learning to help businesses improve their efficiency.

One of its divisions focuses on optimising what work employees are given. It has been adopted by accountancy and consultancy firms including PwC.

The other optimises the routes and schedules of vehicle fleets for delivery firms including DFS, Selecta and Australian supermarket chain Woolworths.

Satalia, which employs roughly 80 people across Europe, will join WPP’s Wunderman Thompson Commerce.

WPP said the deal would bolster its tech proposition and reflected plans laid out last year to accelerate the holding group’s growth strategy.

“Advances in technology are revolutionising how people live, work and shop, how brands go to market, and how products and services are delivered,” said boss Mark Read.

“Clients are looking for end-to-end solutions that harness these technologies to grow their business. I’m delighted to welcome Daniel and the Satalia team to WPP as we continue to strengthen our offer to global brands.”