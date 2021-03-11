WPP resumes £620m share buyback as it eyes return to growth

WPP today said it would resume its £620m share buyback programme and restore its dividend as the advertising giant eyes a return to growth this year.

The London-listed ad group halted the buyback, funded by its $4bn sale of Kantar in 2019, and the payout due to the pandemic.

But it today said up to £300m will be raised over the next three months and proposed a final dividend of 14p per share.

It came as WPP, which owns agencies such as Ogilvy, Grey and Group M, reported full-year results marginally ahead of expectations.

The firm said like-for-like revenue less pass-through costs — the metric closely followed by analysts — dropped 8.2 per cent to £9.8bn.

This came after fourth-quarter revenue proved more resilient than expected.

WPP posted a pre-tax loss of £2.8bn for the year, compared to a profit of £1.2bn in 2019. This was impacted by previously-announced impairments of £3.1bn.

But the company reiterated its forecasts for 2021, forecasting a mid-single-digit rise in revenue with a return to growth in the second quarter.

