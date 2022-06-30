WPP snaps up Aussie marketing tech firm Bower House Digital to expand global network

WPP announced this morning that it has snapped up Bower House Digital, a marketing technology services agency located in Australia.

Bower House Digital will join Ogilvy’s global network, strengthening its ability to deliver technology-driven marketing solutions for clients.

The agency designs, builds and deploys digital experiences for clients including Aesop, Bunnings, Bupa, Target and Myer. It specialises in implementing Salesforce Marketing Cloud solutions.

The acquisition is aligned with WPP’s accelerated growth strategy and focused M&A approach to build on existing digital experience capabilities.Over the past decade, WPP has grown into a global Platinum Salesforce partner with more than 7,000 practitioners across Marketing, Commerce, Experience, Loyalty, Analytics, Service and Sales Clouds.

Founded in 2017 by Bryan Dobson and Meg Quinn, Bower employs approximately 80 people across Australia and the Asia Pacific region.

“Bower House Digital has a dynamic team of experts with a track record of delivering truly personalised digital experiences for some of the world’s most recognisable brands. We look forward to driving impact and fuelling growth for our clients by scaling Bower House Digital’s capabilities at the intersection of creativity, consultancy, production and operational services across our global network”, Andy Main, Global Chief Executive Officer at Ogilvy, said.

Bryan Dobson and Meg Quinn, Bower House Digital Co-founders, said: “Joining WPP and Ogilvy’s global network represents the next stage in our growth. We are so proud of what our company has achieved, the culture we have created and the team we have assembled over the past five years. Fusing our digital marketing knowledge with the creative powers of Ogilvy will build even bigger and better opportunities for our people and clients.”