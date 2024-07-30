WPP: Ad giant names former BT boss Jansen as new chair to navigate AI challenges

Philip Jansen is the new chair of WPP: In June last year, a disruption to BT’s network fault meant it could not connect calls to emergency services between 06:24 and 16:56.

Advertising giant WPP has appointed the former BT boss Philip Jansen as its new chair after a long search for a steady hand to help it navigate a difficult time.

The rise of AI has caused upheaval within the industry, as it must adjust to a new set of tools which can replace many of the traditional functions of an ad agency.

Jansen will take the place of Roberto Quarta, who joined the company as chair in 2015. Jansen will join the board in September and succeed Quarta in January 2025.

Jansen oversaw a long-term investment in the transformation of BT during his tenure, which included a £3bn cost-cutting programme. The restructuring included a plan to shed 42 per cent of BT’s workforce by 2030, or up to 55,000 jobs.

He joined BT from Worldpay, the global payments services group, where he was co-chief executive from 2013 to 2019. He led it through its flotation in 2015 until its combination with Vantiv in 2018.

He has previously been CEO and then Chairman of Brakes Group and has held a variety of senior roles in Sodexo Group.

BT’s share price has risen by over 14 per cent in the year to date and 3 per cent in the last week.

Philip Jansen said: “Technology is changing the face of commerce, media and communications, and I am very excited to join a company at the forefront of this change. I look forward to working with my fellow board members and supporting Mark and his leadership team as they continue to transform WPP for the future.”

Mark Read, chief executive of WPP, welcomed the new chair saying: “On behalf of the Board I would like to thank Roberto for his support for the leadership team and his exceptional contribution during more than nine years with WPP.”

He has helped to steer the company through significant challenges including the Covid-19 pandemic, overseen the restructuring of our portfolio to return WPP to financial stability, and guided the fundamental reshaping of our offer to meet the needs of modern marketing.

“Philip has deep insight into our industry from his marketing background and roles with technology and consumer goods companies, and I am very happy to welcome him to WPP.”