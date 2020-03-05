WPP snaps up data science firm Sandtable as it doubles down on tech

WPP today said it has acquired data science company Sandtable as the ailing advertising giant looks to shift its focus to tech.



The holding group said it had acquired the London-based firm through its Group M media division. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.



Read more: WPP shares crash as fourth quarter revenue stalls

Sandtable, which was founded in 2009, specialises in behavioural analytics, using simulations to help clients understand human behaviour and predict future scenarios.



The acquisition marks WPP’s efforts to shift its focus towards marketing technology, which is the fastest growing part of its business.



“Integrated into Group M’s technology practice, the acquisition is in line with WPP’s strategy to deepen its technology offer by further strengthening its investment and innovation in data science,” the firm said in a statement.



The ad giant has set out a three-year transformation plan under chief executive Mark Read, which has centred on selling off non-core businesses such as its majority stake in Kantar, which was sold to Bain Capital for $4bn (£3.2bn) last year.



While Read has welcomed progress in the plan, WPP’s share price collapsed last month after the company failed to deliver growth in the fourth quarter, while the coronavirus outbreak weighed on its outlook.



Read more: WPP shares rise as it bags bumper Intel account

However, the firm this week revealed that Intel had selected one of its companies as global creative agency of record.



The deal means VMLY&R will take the lion’s share of Intel’s global creative account — estimated at $1.4bn — in what is thought to be one of the largest client wins in recent years.

Main image credit: WPP

