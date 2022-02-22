Women’s Euro 2022 names Linkedin as national sponsor

NORWICH, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 20: England players look on during the national anthem prior to the Arnold Clark Cup match between England and Spain at Carrow Road on February 20, 2022 in Norwich, England. (Photo by Harriet Lander/Getty Images)

Women’s Euro 2022 has named LinkedIn as a national sponsor, marking the tech firm’s most significant sports sponsorship to date.

The tournament, which is set to be hosted in the UK in the Summer, also has sponsorship from Lego, Pandora and Starling Bank.

“At LinkedIn we’re championing a gender equal world that’s diverse and inclusive, and it’s a privilege to support Uefa Women’s Euro 2022 which actively shares and celebrates these values,” said Ngaire Moyes, vice president of communications and brand, international at LinkedIn.

“The tournament is set to be a landmark event that will provide professional female footballers with a platform to showcase their remarkable talent and achievements.

“Off the field, we’re increasingly seeing sports professionals use LinkedIn to share interesting stories and insights into their careers, and we know how powerful they can be to encourage and inspire others.”

Guy-Laurent Epstein, director of marketing at Uefa, added: “This collaboration offers significant opportunities to further promote the competition through their platform and bring it to new audiences. We look forward to working together on what is set to be a record-breaking tournament that further grows the women’s game.”