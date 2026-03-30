Wolff casts doubt on Horner plans to invest in Formula 1 team Alpine

Wolff has questioned plans for Horner to invest in Formula 1 team Alpine

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has called into question plans for Christian Horner to invest in Formula 1 team Alpine.

Horner, former team principal of Red Bull, is understood to be part of one of four bids in the race to buy a 24 per cent stake in French team Alpine.

Horner has spoken to former McLaren investors MSP Sports Capital about the acquisition of a stake held by Otro Capital.

Wolff’s Mercedes team is part of a rival bid, while New York Mets owner Steve Cohen is interested in the acquisition, which could cost £500m.

But casting doubt on Horner’s ability to re-enter Formula 1 after a turbulent period, Wolff said that the Brit had “broken quite a lot of glass”, adding that “these things have repercussions in our microcosm”.

“When you say things… but that is what he has done all his life, and that is what he knows best,” Austrian Wolff added.

“Us looking at that stake is in no connection with Christian. And the idea that there is a rivalry between Christian and me around who buys an Alpine stake is made up. It would be quite sad if that was a consideration of doing such an investment or not.

“We are looking at it from different angles, and we haven’t come to any conclusions. We want to know whether it makes sense.”

Wolff fires on Horner

Horner left Red Bull after two successful decades with the Milton Keynes-based outfit. He saw two drivers – Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen – share eight world titles but faced investigations over allegations of inappropriate behaviour towards a female colleague.

He denied the accusations and was cleared by an internal investigation but the saga caused rifts throughout Formula 1.

Wolff added: “I am in two minds about it [Horner returning]. The sport is missing personalities. And his personality was clearly very controversial and that is good for the sport.

“I said to [Ferrari team principal] Fred Vasseur that it needs ‘the good, the bad, and the ugly’. And it is now only the good and the ugly left. The bad is gone.

“Would I consider that he could ever be an ally or someone that shares objectives? I don’t think so.”