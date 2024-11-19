Williams and Duracell extend Formula 1 partnership

Long-standing Formula 1 team Williams Racing have extended their partnership with Duracell.

The multi-year extension sees Duracell, who initially joined the team in 2022, take their partnership beyond this season to ensure it dons the famous blue car which will next year be driven by Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz.

Duracell has been credited with having one of the more attractive sponsorship logos on a Formula 1 car, using the air intake on the roof of the car to replicate a battery.

Commercial director at Williams Racing James Bower said: “Williams are proud to have Duracell powering our comeback journey into 2025 and beyond as we continue building long-lasting relationships with industry-leading brands that share our vision and values.

“The partnership has delivered memorable moments and iconic branding that has become a fan favourite on our cars, and we look forward to the next chapter as we continue building momentum.”

Added Duracell CMO Ramon Velutini: “We are excited to extend our partnership with Williams Racing as we continue to support their journey towards getting back on top of the grid.”

Sainz will replace Franco Colapinto in the hot seat next year alongside Alex Albon with the Spaniard joining from Ferrari, where he has stood atop the podium this year.