Why it’s time to invest in the travel subscription model  

The travel industry has long been an investor stronghold – a €1.5T global market demonstrating remarkable resilience in the face of global economic shockwaves. Demand is strong, profitability is robust, and investors are circling again. Yet the real growth story lies beyond traditional models. Subscriptions – proven in streaming, retail and software – are now reshaping travel, creating one of the most compelling opportunities in the sector.

From Transactions to Relationships

Travel is a complex industry, traditionally defined by one-off transactions and fierce competition for every booking. Online travel alone is worth nearly €1T, with strong growth ahead.

At eDreams ODIGEO (“eDO”), we recognised early that the future would not be defined by one-off transactions but by recurring relationships. In 2017, we launched Prime, the world’s first travel subscription platform, designed to deliver tailored experiences, lasting loyalty and meaningful savings.

The results have been transformative. From just half a million subscribers at the start of 2020, Prime now serves more than 7.7 million members. eDO has become the world’s largest travel subscription company and one of the largest subscription platforms across sectors in Europe, reaching scale faster than many established players.

Predictability over Volatility

The true power of the subscription model lies in its ability to fundamentally change the nature of revenue. In a traditional model, revenue is volatile and dependent on constant customer re-acquisition. In our subscription model, we do not need to fight for that next booking; we already have a captive audience of millions who have actively chosen us as their primary travel partner.

For investors, this resilience translates into predictable cash flows and durable margins – qualities that stand out in uncertain markets. We generate high-quality, predictable, and recurring revenue streams. This financial predictability is a strategic asset, granting us the flexibility to invest boldly in growth and innovation precisely when transactional competitors are forced to pull back.

Meeting the New Traveller

The modern travel ecosystem is vast and fragmented, often leaving consumers overwhelmed by choice. We have solved this by aggregating the entire global market into a single, unified marketplace. But aggregation alone is not enough. The true differentiator is our proprietary AI, developed over more than a decade, which translates this immense complexity into surgically personalised travel options.

By processing billions of predictions daily, our machine learning models do not just search; they anticipate. They cut through the noise of the vast travel ecosystem to construct the specific trip a user wants. The proof of this efficacy lies in the data: the majority of our subscribers now choose the very first option generated by our algorithms. This confirms that our technology is not just presenting options, but solving the customer’s needs with precision, cementing the loyalty of our base.

The Next Chapter: A Roadmap to 2030

In 2021, we set out to transform from a transactional model into the world’s largest travel subscription programme. Four years later, having quadrupled our subscriber base, we are ready for our next leap: surpassing 13 million Prime members by 2030

This ambition rests on three interconnected strategies. First, the subscription model is evolving with monthly and quarterly payment options, meeting consumer demand for flexibility while increasing long-term value per member by 13%. This transition to lower monthly and quarterly payments, rather than a single annual fee, unlocks significant growth opportunities. Notably, it enables diversification into new products with lower basket values such as rail – a €40B-plus industry with higher purchase frequency than flights – broadening Prime’s appeal and reinforce its role as a comprehensive travel solution. Third, international expansion is already proving highly scalable, with new markets in Latin America, Central Europe and MEA delivering penetration and acquisition rates well above those seen in mature European markets.

Alongside these initiatives, eDO will deepen its competitive edge through greater investment in AI, enhancing personalisation and operational efficiency. Together, these pillars form a coherent roadmap that builds on proven strengths while opening new avenues for growth.

A Rare Investment Play

The subscription model in travel unites three qualities investors rarely find together: stability through recurring income, rapid scale in a trillion-euro market, and growth powered by structural consumer shifts. In today’s volatile environment, that combination is hard to match.

Subscription travel is not just another product innovation – it is a fundamental change in how the industry operates, creating value for both customers and shareholders. eDreams ODIGEO has already proven the model works at scale. The bigger story is that it is only just getting started.

Dana Dunne, CEO of eDreams ODIGEO

1. Phocuswright. PhocalPoint report – Yearly Gross booking, 2024 estimated

