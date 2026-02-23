Kyusyu VolcanoTourism Council: Launch of New Website for Travel Trade Partners

Have you ever been to a place where active volcanoes are part of everyday life? On the island of Kyushu, each season is different, yet equally beautiful. There are leisure and cultural activities everywhere from the mountains to the sea. Embark on a unique journey filled with surprising and poignant experiences.

Kyushu has stunning volcanic landscapes and “satoyama” rural communities that live in harmony with nature. The best way to know it is to spend time here. Because we have a deep understanding of Kyushu’s geography and traditions, we can offer a one-stop service for everything guests need to have a very special journey.

Since ancient times, its people have felt deep reverence and gratitude toward these volcanoes, and their lifestyles have been formed around them.

Kyushu Volcano Tourism offers journeys to four active volcanoes and three Kyushu cities where people live alongside these powerful forces of nature.

[Sustainable living & gastronomy]

This is a sustainable lifestyle and livelihood full of wisdom and ingenuity born from coexistence with volcanoes. Experience the finest food produced by agriculture industries and fisheries that inherit the bounty of the earth.

[Mountain worship & culture]

Volcanoes, even those with repeated eruptions, bring blessings. Mountain-based faith, in which people worship volcanoes, still lives on in the present day. Experience the unique historical culture born from this symbiosis.

[Nature & landscape]

It takes all five senses to appreciate the influence of volcanoes on the local nature, cityscapes, and panoramas. Places like a community surrounded by one of the world’s largest calderas and a town formed at the foot of a volcano are integrated with these geologically active mountains.

We invite guests on a journey to see how active volcanoes are a part of everyday life in Kyushu.

Suit the tastes of seasoned, wealthy travelers with one-stop service for planning and arranging special Kyushu Volcano trips. Our travel designers will provide you with full support. We can arrange veteran guides who live in Kyushu and know the area inside and out. We can arrange lodgings and restaurants that are hard to book, only known to those in the know. We can arrange special transportation such as helicopters. With the special permissions we have attained, we can guide you through adventure and sustainable activities in areas that are normally off-limits.

We invite you to experience our newly launched website and discover a collection of refined journeys inspired by the dramatic beauty of Kyushu’s volcanic landscapes.

Rooted in the concept of “Living with Volcanoes,” our bespoke experiences blend nature, culture, and gastronomy into deeply immersive, elevated travel moments.

For press inquiries, private previews, or curated site visits, please contact us via the website inquiry form or by email. We would be honored to share these exceptional stories with your audience.

