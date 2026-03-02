Rail fares frozen in first pause for 30 years

Regulated fares have risen by roughly 60 per cent since 2010

A long-trailed freeze on regulated rail fares has come into effect across England, with ministers claiming the move will save passengers around £600m over the coming year. The move marks the first halt to annual increases in three decades.

From this week, peak commuter returns and off-peak returns between major cities will not rise in price.

The government says the measure will benefit more than a billion passenger journeys a year and prevent a planned 5.8 per cent increase from taking effect.

Regulated fares have risen by roughly 60 per cent since 2010, according to government figures, and transport accounts for around 14 per cent of household spending.

Ministers claim the freeze will ease cost-of-living pressures and help support growth in city centres by encouraging commuting and business travel.

Keir Starmer described the move as “putting train travel back into the service of passengers, not profits”, while transport secretary Heidi Alexander said commuters on some of the busiest routes would save more than £300 a year.

Government examples suggest a typical commuter travelling three days a week using flexi-season tickets could save £315 annually between Milton Keynes and London, £173 from Woking to London and £57 from Bradford to Leeds.

The freeze applies only to regulated fares in England and services run by English train operating companies.

Operators may still adjust unregulated tickets such as advance fares and first-class seats.

Reform and funding

The policy forms part of Labour’s wider rail reform agenda, including the creation of Great British Railways (GBR), which will bring track and train operations under a single publicly owned body.

Ministers say GBR will simplify ticketing and introduce a new national website and app offering fee-free ticket sales.

Alongside the freeze, the Department for Transport (DfT) has announced changes to ticket refund rules aimed at reducing fraud.

From 1 April, passengers will only be able to claim refunds for unused tickets before travel.

The train drivers’ union Aslef said it would help “grow our railway”, while passenger watchdog Transport Focus called it “extremely welcome news” for travellers concerned about value for money.

However, it is unclear how the railway will be funded in the longer term.

Regulated fares are a key revenue stream, and the network continues to rely on significant public subsidy following the pandemic.

Industry groups have previously warned that maintaining services and investing in infrastructure will require either higher fares, greater taxpayer support or efficiency savings.

The government argues that stabilising fares now will help rebuild passenger numbers and confidence after years of disruption, while reforms under GBR will drive better value over time.