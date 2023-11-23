Why are Middlesex playing T20 Vitality matches at Essex Cricket ground?

Middlesex have this morning confirmed that they will play two T20 Vitality Blast fixtures at the home of Essex Cricket. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Lord’s will continue to be the home for the majority of the team’s fixtures but the club will no longer play at out-ground venues Radlett Cricket Club and Merchant Taylors’ School.

Middlesex costs

Read chief executive Andrew Cornish’s reasoning below:

“We have gone to lengths to be transparent and open with our members when discussing the financial position the Club is in, and moving forwards we need to continue to take every step we can to ensure we remain rigorous in our control of the Club’s costs.

“The cost of setting up the infrastructure of an out-ground venue is a significant liability the Club has historically had to factor into our financial model every year – increasingly so in recent seasons with the enhancements we have made to the member experience at out-ground matches.

“As we continue to scrutinise every cost the Club incurs, out-ground set-up costs stand out as an area which we could make a significant positive impact on.

“We have, as a result, been in discussion with our friends at Essex, who have been very receptive to the idea of hosting us at the Cloud County Ground for two of our Blast matches this year.

Opportunity

“For Middlesex, this represents an opportunity for us to make a significant financial uplift to the Club, which is something that we simply cannot ignore, and with Chelmsford just over 20 minutes away on the train out of Stratford station, we felt it provided a sensible solution.

“Equally importantly, we have consulted with the professional playing group on this decision, who were unanimous in their support, given their desire to play more cricket at first-class venues, with first-class facilities available to them.

“All at Middlesex, the players and the staff, along with all at Essex, are excited about what this opportunity represents and we are looking forward to Middlesex competing at the Cloud County Ground this summer.

“Our thanks go to our members and our supporters for their understanding of this venue choice and hope you appreciate the sound financial reasons for the decision. Whilst this may seem like a radical decision, it is one that we need to make to ensure that Middlesex gets back on a more stable financial footing.”