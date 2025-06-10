Whisky Business: Where to blend your own whisky this Father’s Day

Whisky Business: City AM’s monthly look at the world of whisky.

Unlike other spirits, such as gin, the process of creating whisky can take years or even decades, so it’s virtually impossible for whisky fans to create their own version at home.

But a handful of distilleries have crafted blend experiences for whisky lovers. to create their own bottles, curated to their tastes.

These could make the perfect gift for Father’s Day or just as a one-off for those who want to truly understand the whisky process.

London Bridge Distillery School

The London Bridge Distillery School is one of the only places in London where whisky lovers can take part and experience the blending process. The school, operated by The Whisky Exchange, is located in one of the parent company’s stores on Borough High Street.

Visitors are guided through the process of blending and developing whisky by an expert team. The introduction to the art of blending course enables visitors to participate in the process of testing and selecting different samples to include in their own bottles.

The aim is to create a unique blended whisky, combining different styles of whisky aged in various casks to create something truly personalised to their own taste.

There’s something for gin and rum lovers as well. The space features 16 micro pot stills, allowing you to choose to distil and create your own gin or rum experience.

All guests can take their own bottle of spirit home after the lesson and the price per head is £120.

LONDONDISTILLERYSCHOOL.COM

Glengoyne Highland Single Malt

For something a bit more special, real Scotch lovers can book a tasting and creation experience at the Glengoyne Distillery near Glasgow. The distillery’s Malt Master Experience includes a full tour and then an extra special experience in the sample room.

Here, visitors can create their own highland single malt to their own taste, chosen from a selection of single malt barrels selected especially by the distillery for the occasion.

Visitors will leave with a one-off, cask-strength, 200ml unique single malt that can’t be found anywhere else in the world.

This experience costs £110 per person. For those with a larger budget, the Spirit of Glengoyne tour is available for £225 per person.

As well as being able to select a 200ml bottle of unique cask whiskey, during the half-day distillery tour and tasting experience, visitors can sample six specially selected whiskies, including the award-winning Glengoyne 18 Year Old and 25 Year Old single malts.

These are both truly one-of-a-kind experiences (it claims to be the only one of its kind in Scotland), but a word of warning, the distillery is located 30 minutes outside of Glasgow by car, so planning ahead is essential.

GLENGOYNE.COM/VISIT

Copper Rivet Kent

At the Copper Rivet Distillery in Chatham, Kent (one of the UK’s only multidisciplinary farm-to-glass distilleries), visítors can take part in a range of tours and experiences, including spending two hours with a Masthouse Whisky distiller to blend their own whisky.

Copper Rivet was founded in 2016 with the goal of reviving a key part of Britain’s industrial heritage.

The distillery moved into derelict Pumphouse Number 5 at Chatham Dockyard in 2015, bringing back to life a building that had been unused since the mid-1980s. Since then, it’s developed a range of farm-to-glass spirits, including single malt and grain whisky, gins, coffee liqueur, and vodka.

At £100 per person, visitors can experience a two-hour blending and tasting masterclass and an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of the distillery. The price also includes a 100ml bottle of our own creation to take home, a discount in the spirit shop and a complimentary Masthouse. Whisky Cocktail.

COPPERRIVETDISTILLERY.COM

Father’s Day whisky picks

Bushmills 25 Year Old Single Malt

First matured in bourbon barrels and sherry casks, then finished in first-fill ruby port pipes for 21 years. £790 ABV 46 per cent

Tácnbora Limited Edition

Finished in ex-Cognac oak for six months, bringing depth and structure to the signature sweetness of Tácnbora. £57 ABV 58.6 per cent

Glasgow 1770

Single Malt Scotch 1770 Whisky Constantia Wine Cask. Initially matured in first-fill ex-bourbon casks and finished for one year and ten months in Constantia wine barriques. £59 ABV 56.6 per cent Limited to 980 bottles.

Glen Moray 12 Years Old Smoky

A treat for both peat lovers and fans of Glen Moray’s famously smooth and fruity spirit. £49.95. ABV 46.3 per cent