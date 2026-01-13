Wendi looks a Goer for Snowden in Brown Advisory

Wendigo won a Grade 2 at Newbury on his penultimate start

WITH the big week growing ever closer, it’s time to take another look at the ante-post betting markets for the Cheltenham Festival.

I’m going to focus on the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase, where the market is dominated by the likes of Final Demand and Romeo Coolio for Willie Mullins and Gordon Elliott.

Final Demand is a danger to all, having looked impressive on both chase starts, and whilst Romeo Coolio would be an intriguing runner if he were to turn up here, they’re taking a lot out of the market currently and I think the value lies elsewhere.

WENDIGO is a dour stayer that brings prior experience at Prestbury Park and looks a good bet at the 20/1 mark.

Off the back of a good novice hurdling career, he was narrowly beaten on chase debut by subsequent Listed winner Wade Out, before following up with an impressive win in a Grade Two contest at Newbury prior to stepping up to three miles in the Kauto Star at Kempton.

The nature of the track just looked too tight for him on Boxing Day, and on good ground he couldn’t make full use of his stamina but still stayed on nicely to finish just under four lengths behind Kitzbuhel, who was allowed his own way out in front.

Three miles around Cheltenham is a different proposition entirely, as you have to stay, and if the others begin to tire up the hill, I can see him being a danger at the finish.

With wins on soft and heavy ground, any rain wouldn’t come as a concern for him, and he looks an ideal candidate for the race, so quotes of 20/1 are well worth snapping up.

POINTERS CHELTENHAM FESTIVAL

Wendigo e/w 20/1 Brown Advisory