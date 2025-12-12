Warrior can make Wish come true in Hong Kong Cup

Romantic Warrior is bidding for a fourth win in the LONGINES Hong Kong Cup.

HONG Kong will come to a standstill when local equine idols Ka Ying Rising and ROMANTIC WARRIOR step out on to the turf in their respective races on Sunday.

Both Ka Ying Rising, in the Group One LONGINES Hong Kong Sprint (6.50am), and Romantic Warrior in the Group One LONGINES Hong Kong Cup (8.40am) over 10 furlongs, went off the shortest-priced favourites (1-10) in the event’s history last year, and are very likely to do so again.

It appears inconceivable that the fastest horse on the planet, Ka Ying Rising will not complete his 16th successive victory – maybe FAST NETWORK can make the frame at fancy odds – while superstar Romantic Warrior looked better than ever after a nine-month break when sauntering home on his comeback run in the Group Two BOCHK Jockey Club Cup three weeks ago.

For anyone looking for a forecast wager, Bellagio Opera will appeal to many on his recent encouraging form in Japan, but of more interest is French mare QUISISANA, third to Kalpana in the Fillies & Mares Stakes over 12 furlongs on Champions Day at Ascot, but now back racing over her optimum distance.

History says a local galloper should win the Group One LONGINES Hong Kong Mile (8.00am) with the home team victorious in eight of the last 10 renewals.

The trouble is the majority of local gallopers are all closely matched on recent form, and it is a matter of whose turn it is to win this time.

Defending champion Voyage Bubble may have a problem with his wide gate, when trying to get into his preferred forward position and it is possible he will use up too much petrol at the start.

Galaxy Patch finally came good in a Group Two contest over a mile last month, but can this frustrating character be trusted to run true to form again?

Read more Hard Te look past Specso and Everstar at the Valley

Heir apparent to the mile crown MY WISH blotted his copybook when coming up short behind Galaxy Patch recently, but trainer Mark Newnham was quick to blame himself for letting his galloper race when too fresh.

There is no doubt this five-year-old has stacks of ability, and with a good draw in his favour, it is worth giving him another chance.

Keep an eye on both The Lion In Winter and Japanese challenger Embroidery, who are both capable of going well if overcoming tricky draws.

POINTERS

Fast Network e/w 6.50am Sha Tin

My Wish 8.00am Sha Tin

Forecast: Romantic Warrior and Quisisana 8.40am Sha Tin