Von Baer ready to lead Dash for Gold

Mark Newnham leads the Hong Kong trainers’ championship with 20 wins.

HONG Kong racegoers face a quick turnaround following their visit to Happy Valley last Sunday.

The city track once again takes the spotlight on Wednesday, when hosting a competitive nine-race programme, starting at 10.40am.

Will wonders ever cease! On Sunday trainer Mark Newnham failed to visit the winners’ circle for the first time since September 10th, having tallied up 19 victories at the last 13 consecutive race meetings.

Whether the pendulum of good fortune has finally swung against the stable is open for debate, especially with Newnham sending a small but select band of raiders to the Valley.

It is hard to oppose the stable’s last-start winner LUNAR DASH in the Japan Racing Association Trophy (12.40pm), a handicap over six furlongs, with the form of his last win looking strong as the race has produced four subsequent winners.

Stable companion Fortune Star lines up in division two of the Tokyo Handicap (1.10pm) over the extended mile and looks close to a win following his encouraging effort behind Mighty Steed on his most recent start, while SPICY GOLD is worth a second look in the Nakayama Handicap (2.15pm) over six furlongs.

This former four-time course-and-distance winner ran far better than his final placing suggested when sixth behind rivals Regal Gem and Never Too Soon on his seasonal appearance a month ago.

On that occasion, after having been bumped at the start, he found himself racing wide for the majority of the contest but was still in the thick of the action until weakening in the closing stages.

This time, having landed a favourable inside gate in three, he should get a dream journey just behind the pacesetters, and with his fitness improved, should be capable of launching a winning challenge down the home straight.

The obvious threat has to be Bienvenue who just came up short behind Kyrus Dragon on his last start and represents the all-conquering combination of trainer David Hayes and jockey Zac Purton, who already have a 35 percent winning strike-rate this season.

Speaking of David Hayes, the popular Australian handler has his stable in a rich vein of form at present, saddling a handful of winners in the past fortnight, and is currently hanging onto the coattails of trainers’ championship leader Mark Newnham, five wins behind his compatriot.

Hayes, as per normal, sends a strong raiding party to the Valley, including Conspiracy Witness in division one of the Tokyo Handicap (12.10pm) over six furlongs and the already mentioned Bienvenue.

His best chance of success, however, may come when he saddles well-handicapped VON BAER in division one of the Kyoto Handicap (11.40am) over six furlongs.

This Irish-bred son of No Nay Never is far better than recent form suggests, having been saddled with outside gates in his last couple of runs, and not seeing daylight until too late when behind King Oberon a fortnight ago.

This time coming from the all-important inside gate one, and with top five-pound claimer Ellis Wong aboard again, he should take plenty of beating.

POINTERS

Von Baer 11.40am Happy Valley

Lunar Dash 12.40pm Happy Valley

Spicy Gold e/w 2.15pm Happy Valley