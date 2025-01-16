Vermiglio review: Italian drama is a serious Oscar contender

Vermiglio review and star rating: | ★★★★☆

With the Oscars on the horizon, Vermiglio will be hoping to make the cut as the Italian entry for Best International Feature. The title refers to a remote Italian village struggling to cope with the impact of the Second World War as it comes to an end. The family of teacher Cesare (Tommaso Ragno) wrestles with poverty, politics, and the arrival of a deserter from the war (Giuseppe De Domenico).

Maura Delpero’s stunning work feels remote to begin with, following the everyday tasks of the people in the story. However, it opens up to reveal a family saga where secrets seem to exist in every floorboard. Particularly affecting is the journey of Cesare’s daughters, who must either excel in education or find a husband. The frustrations of either are felt in intimate night time talks between the sisters, which become confessionals that show the bond of sisterhood. Rachele Potrich is the most engaging as the curious Ada, who is drawn to a local older girl (Carlotta Gamba) as well as the contraband in her father’s desk.

Ragno is the standout, however, playing a man who may seem progressive in this small town, asking bemused locals whether it would be better to have more “cowards” if it meant no war. Behind closed doors however, the veteran actor shows another side, with a ruthlessness to his decisions as he decides the best path for his offspring. It’s quite a feat to play character that is both stern yet empathetic, allowing the ensemble cast to develop through his actions.

Combining effortless visual storytelling with intriguing performances, Vermiglio is a quiet but captivating meditation on what it is to live in the shadow of war. While other award nominees will make more noise this year, Delpero’s film is likely to leave a longer impression.

• Vermiglio is in cinemas from 17 January