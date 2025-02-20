Oscar nominated I’m Still Here review: a moving portrait of resilience

I’m Still Here follows one woman’s journey to discover what happened to her missing husband

I’m Still Here review and star rating: ★★★★

I’m Still Here has become the most successful film made in Brazil since the pandemic, and has garnered three Oscar nominations. Based on a true story, the film follows the Paiva family, whose patriarch Rubens is a politician fighting against the authoritarian government of the early 1970s.

When he is abducted, his wife Eunice (Fernanda Torres) looks to find information, even if it is confirmation of his death. Director Water Salles, making his first film since 2012’s On The Road, has a personal connection to the film. He grew up knowing the Paiva family and is motivated to making them feel as human as possible on-screen.

As a Brazilian, he also puts a great deal of effort to show both sides of his country’s history – the despotic rule of the past (still denied by some right-wing commentators, who tried to get the film banned), and the bravery of those who opposed it.

After the abduction scene, delivered with a normality that is chilling, the film struggles to upkeep the feeling of suspense and mystery. Some expected dramatic beats are missing.

Key to the film’s power is the central performance of Torres, a tower of strength that both celebrates the real-life Eunice and casts a critical eye on the powers she was fighting. Most admirable, perhaps, is Eunice’s fight to keep her family whole, and not allow tyranny to break them.

It’s no surprise that the veteran star would be considered a front-runner for the Best Actress Oscar, even in a category stacked with great performances. It’s perhaps not as rounded as other Best Picture nominees, given the mystery never quite unfolds in a way that’s satisfying.

Nevertheless, I’m Still Here is a consistently moving portrait of resilience that will live long in the memory thanks to a lead that embodies the courage of the woman she portrays.

