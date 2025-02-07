The Seed Of The Sacred Fig review: Oscar nom is a harrowing hit

The Seed Of The Sacred Fig | Dir. Mohammad Rasoulof | ★★★★☆

Nominated for Best Film Not in the English Language at the forthcoming Oscars, The Seed Of Sacred Fig’s behind the scenes story is almost as compelling as its on screen plot. Director Mohammad Rasoulof filmed entirely in secret, and upon the film’s premiere fled to Germany after being sentenced to prison by Iranian authorities. Simply put, it is the definition of speaking truth to power.

The film is a fictional story, interspersed with real footage of the 2022-23 protests in Iran that were met with violence by the government. Missagh Zareh plays Imam, a recently promoted investigating judge in the Revolutionary Court in Tehran. His new position puts his wife Najmeh (Soheila Golestani) and daughters under pressure, as he becomes enveloped in protests surrounding the death of a young woman. As this stress intensified, he begins to suspect his family of conspiracy when his gun goes missing.

The power of the story exists in Rasoulof interspersing the ordinary with the extreme. The audience witnesses the daughters chatting and painting their nails, Najmeh watching TV, and Imam showering after a stressful day. This mundanity is shattered by shocking images of bloodied protestors, violence in the streets, and the injuries of certain characters connected to the conflict.

Peace and violence are both meditated on with thoughtful, slow-moving scenes that ask the viewer to think about what is unfolding. Imam is not presented as a true believer, becoming increasingly unsure of what he is being asked to do by his oppressive bosses. However, that outward conviction that he is on the right side of history leads to his home becoming as oppressive as his country.

The point of view of the female characters is also enthralling. While not condemning religion, they show the curiosities of modern life that go against their religious beliefs (social media, fashion etc), as well as a rebellious sense of justice, that puts them in danger of making an enemy of their own family. In the middle of this epic (nearly three hours) family drama is Najmeh, played with incredible complexity as Golestani as she finds herself caught between two worlds.

It’s not always subtly told, but the sheer courage of Rasoulof and his cast to put themselves under the very kind of pressures their characters face is admirable. The Seed of The Sacred Fig is not an easy watch, but as it progresses it feels increasingly important.

• The Seed Of The Sacred Fig is in cinemas from 7 February