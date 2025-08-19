US Open Mixed Doubles Championship a smart revenue extractor

The US Open Mixed Doubles Championship gets underway today but it has been controversial. But does it strike a balance between being fresh and just a money maker?

At some point later today it is likely that tennis fans will watch former grand slam winner Emma Raducanu face off against British No1 Jack Draper.

This is no Battle of Britain, however, with Draper set to line up alongside American Jessica Pegula while Raducanu will partner Carlos Alcaraz.

Neither is this some big money exhibition in a far-flung new money city. It’s simply a big money exhibition in New York City. Full stop.

The US Open Mixed Doubles Championship is a weird old thing; part of a process which allows organisers at Flushing Meadows to legitimately expand the calendar’s fourth and final grand slam into a three-week event, the championships have caused a stir.

Last year’s mixed doubles winners Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori aren’t too happy about the new format, which combines many of the world’s best singles players into teams and neglects many pairs winners from previous years.

“Making decisions just following the logic of profit is profoundly wrong in some situations,” they said.

US Open profit vs substance

But that profitability allows US Open organisers to offer $1m in prize money to the winning pair, part of the largest ever grand slam prize purse – singles winners will each receive $5m.

Draper said of the US Open Mixed Doubles Championship: “I think it’s a good format to get prepared for the US Open and have a shot at playing with another top player.”

The competition could be hit by the draw at the pre-slam Cincinnati Open but as it stands some of the biggest names in singles tennis have been persuaded to spend an extra week in New York, serving the broadcast needs of US Open organisers. Smart.

As it stands the winner of the Draper and Raducanu pairing will face either Novak Djokovic or Daniil Medvedev while the likes of Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud or Madison Keys and Frances Tiafoe could await in the semi-finals.

American Taylor Fritz and Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina are seen by the seeders as the biggest rivals to top seeds Draper and Pegula, but in doubles – with singles players – seeding counts for little

What is going on in New York this week is nothing more than the milking of fan week for extra revenue. But in doing so the US Open has managed to make a third week meaningful for fans who would otherwise swerve the singles qualification week.

And for that, the innovation should be commended.