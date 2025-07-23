Jannik Sinner reappoints trainer he sacked after positive doping test

Sinner sacked Umberto Ferrara amid a doping storm last year but has nw re-hired him

Wimbledon champion Jannik Sinner has reappointed his former fitness trainer, who he sacked following his positive doping tests last year.

Sinner parted ways with his fitness coach Umberto Ferrara and physio Giacomo Naldi last summer, after it was announced that the Italian tennis superstar had twice tested positive for the steroid clostebol in March 2024.

The world No1’s management on Wednesday announced Ferrara’s return to the team, stating: “Jannik Sinner has reappointed Umberto Ferrara as his fitness coach with immediate effect.

“The decision has been made in alignment with Jannik’s management team as part of ongoing preparations for upcoming tournaments, including the Cincinnati Open and US Open.

“Umberto has played an important role in Jannik’s development to date, and his return reflects a renewed focus on continuity and performance at the highest level.”

Sinner served a three-month ban

Sinner’s explanation for the positive doping tests was that physio Naldi was treating a cut on his own hand using an over-the-counter spray provided by fitness coach Ferrara.

The justification was accepted by a tribunal, but the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) appealed the ruling to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Wada eventually reached a deal with the tennis player, who had to serve a three-month suspension earlier this year. At the time, the resolution led to backlash from some players on the tour, with claims of favouritism due to Sinner’s status in the world of tennis.

Earlier this month Sinner won his maiden Wimbledon title, after triumphing over Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz in four sets. The Italian will have to pay a £1m tax bill to HMRC after winning £3m in prize money in SW19.