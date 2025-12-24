US investors buy stakes in Liga MX’s Club America and Azteca Stadium in $490m enterprise value deal

US entities have invested in Mexican football ahead of the World Cup

US investors have purchased stakes in Mexican football team Club America and the iconic Azteca Stadium in a $490m enterprise value deal to go into Mexican football just months before the 2026 Fifa World Cup.

In a joint statement to the Mexican stock exchange — Bolsa Mexicana de Valores (BMV) — a new entity known as Grupo Aguilas will be 51 per cent owned by Ollamani Group and 49 per cent owned by a US private equity syndicate involving a firm controlled by the owners of NFL franchise New England Patriots (Kraft Analytics Group), and General Atlantic.

Ollamani Group controlling shareholder, former media tycoon Emilio Azcarraga Jean, will become executive president of the new Grupo Aguilas entity.

The new entity will own Águilas del América, who sit third in the Mexican Liga MX, as well as the 88,000-seat Azteca (Banorte Stadium) and adjacent land. This has been done, the statement read, “with the objective of accelerating the next stage of growth and innovation of the group”.

Club America investment

A statement continues: “The alliance is based on an enterprise value of USD 490 million, subject to customary adjustments at closing, including adjustments for the net indebtedness of Grupo Aguilas and other agreed items as of the closing date.”

The $490m enterprise-valued deal to go into Mexican football comes just months before the country co-hosts the 2026 Fifa World Cup alongside the United States and Canada.

Mexico City’s Azteca will host the opening match, between the co-hosts and South Africa, as well as a number of other group games involving the likes of Colombia and Uzbekistan, before playing host to a number of knockout games.

The investment continues a trend which has seen a number of US companies invest into football, though the European market is currently seen as the most popular by firms Stateside.

Club America signed a new kit deal with Adidas ahead of the 2025 season, while their partnership roster includes the likes of energy drink Red Bull, soft drink Coca-Cola and bottled beer Corona.

The World Cup begins on 11 June in Mexico City and runs through to the final on 19 July.