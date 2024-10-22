Updated plans for City of London’s tallest skyscraper: 1 Undershaft

Future plans for the City of London’s Tallest Skyscraper, 1 Undershaft.

Aroland Holdings has submitted updated plans for the City of London’s tallest skyscraper, 1 Undershaft.

The new proposals, which will be validated later today, will deliver a comprehensive ground-floor redesign.

The scheme, delivered by development manager Stanhope, aims to enhance St Helen’s Square with a more accessible and active public realm, such as a re-imagined public garden and expanded space for cultural activities.

Following extensive discussions with stakeholders, it plans to deliver 154,000 square metres of office space, including co-working spaces for small and medium-sized businesses as part of the City Plan 2040.

This long-term office space strategy identified the need for an additional 1.2m square metres of office space over the next 16 years.

Once completed, 1 Undershaft will meet 13 per cent of the City’s office space requirement.

A standout feature of the new plan is a free-to-access public garden on the 11th floor, which will offer views of landmarks such as St Paul’s Cathedral and the Lloyd’s Building.

Other public amenities will also be available, such as Europe’s highest viewing gallery and a cultural space fit with a restaurant and public exhibitions.

Eric Parry, founder of Eric Parry Architects, emphasised the importance of public access:

“1 Undershaft is a uniquely welcoming tall building in the City of London that provides free public access on multiple levels”.