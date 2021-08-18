UK's biggest pub chain Stonegate to promote Spanish football after agreeing deal with LaLiga to show its matches in 100 pubs

The UK’s biggest pub group, Stonegate, has struck a deal with Spanish football league LaLiga to show and promote its matches.

Stonegate will showcase the LaLigaTV channel, which broadcasts all live games and recently announced Gary Lineker as a presenter, in almost 100 key pubs including its London-based Sports Bar and Grill chain.

The move comes after LaLiga announced it had agreed to sell a stake to CVC Capital Partners in order to accelerate its international and digital expansion strategies.

“We’re happy to partner with LaLiga and Premier Sports to bring LaLigaTV to fans at key Stonegate venues across the country” said Stephen Cooper, sport marketing manager for Stonegate Group.

“Our research has shown that LaLiga is one of the most popular international sports properties in the UK, and this season fans can enjoy all the action at their local Stonegate venue.”

Stonegate Group will focus its LaLiga activity on pubs in the UK’s biggest cities, including London, Manchester, Birmingham, Leeds, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Cardiff and Swansea.

It became the UK’s biggest pub group last year when it acquired Ei Group for £1.27bn. Stonegate runs almost 1,300 pubs and bars and has another 3,000 leased and tenanted businesses.

LaLigaTV is a dedicated 24/7 subscription channel for the UK and Ireland focused on the top two divisions of Spanish football.

It is available standalone via Premier Sports and Amazon Prime Video or as part of a Premier Sports Pack on Sky and Virgin.

The channel is another front in LaLiga’s battle for football fans’ hearts and wallets as it aims to bridge the income gap with the Premier League, the world’s richest competition.

“Fans have been waiting for the chance to enjoy club football at their local in a safe and welcoming environment,” said Keegan Pierce, LaLiga global network delegate for the UK and Ireland.

“Through Stonegate Group and our partnership with Premier Sports, we are pleased to offer increased coverage for our LaLigaTV channel, thus further strengthening LaLiga’s commitment to the UK market.”