UK coronavirus deaths have broken past yet another milestone to hit 51,766, according to a tally of official sources put together by Reuters.

Coronavirus deaths in England and Wales hit 45,748 up to 29 May, according to Office for National Statistics (ONS) data released today.

Coupled with Northern Ireland data up to 29 May, and Scotland data up to 31 May, that brought the total close to 52,000, Reuters reported.

It is worse than the UK government’s official death toll of 40,597, because it also includes suspected cases.

England and Wales’ coronavirus deaths represent 15.4 per cent of all deaths, the ONS has calculated.

The North East’s death toll was 40 per cent higher than usual for the week ending 29 May. Meanwhile London’s was 23.6 per cent higher.

Overall, about 64,000 more people than usual have died during the coronavirus pandemic, the ONS said, Reuters reported.

More to follow.