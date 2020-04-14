UK coronavirus deaths jump by 778 to pass 12,000

Another 778 Brits have died to take the UK coronavirus death toll to 12,107 as the daily infection count climbed, official data revealed today.

Another 5,252 Brits had tested positive for coronavirus by 5pm yesterday, the Department for Health revealed.

Read more: Deaths in England and Wales hit 16,387 in a week with coronavirus involved in 21 per cent

As of 9am 14 April, 382,650 tests have concluded, with 14,982 tests on 13 April.



302,599 people have been tested of which 93,873 tested positive.



As of 5pm on 13 April, of those hospitalised in the UK who tested positive for coronavirus, 12,107 have sadly died. pic.twitter.com/xK3AdMiVZC — Department of Health and Social Care (@DHSCgovuk) April 14, 2020

England counted another 744 coronavirus deaths today to bring the country’s total to 11,005.

London saw the highest number of new coronavirus deaths at 206, followed by 143 in the north west of England.

The Midlands recorded 109 new deaths and 95 people died in the east of England. Ninety-three people died in the north east and Yorkshire.

The NHS England data came after other UK regions announced how many people had died since yesterday.

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said Scottish hospitals have counted another 40 deaths. And Public Health Wales confirmed another 19 deaths. Northern Ireland has announced 10 new coronavirus deaths.

The daily total of UK coronavirus infections has risen since yesterday, when 4,342 people had caught it.

Overall, UK coronavirus deaths have now topped 12,000 after breaking the 5,000 mark just one week ago.

Earlier the Office for National Statistics revealed coronavirus was behind one in five recent deaths in England and Wales.

England and Wales deaths hit 16,387 in the week ending 3 April, with 6,082 from coronavirus.

Read more: Top scientists to review impact of UK coronavirus lockdown

Top scientific advisers to the UK government are set to review the coronavirus lockdown later today.

However, the government has said it is unlikely it will lift restrictions on travel in the short term.