UFC chaos as president White meets FBI over suspicious betting allegations

Dana White has met the FBI over betting concerns in UFC

UFC has been shrouded in chaos and mystery after fighting league president Dana White had to meet with the FBI over alleged suspicious betting.

The concerns relate to a fight on the UFC Vegas 110 card between Isaac Dulgarian and Yadier del Valle on Saturday.

The featherweight Dulgarian was beaten in the first round despite being the overwhelming favourite and betting integrity firm IC360 identified an oddly large volume of wagers being placed on the UFC fight, raising concerns of alleged match fixing.

“We called the fighter and his lawyer and said, what’s going on? There’s some weird betting action going on in your fight,” White told American media.

“Are you injured? Do you owe anybody money? Has anybody approached you? The kid said, ‘No, absolutely not. I’m going to kill this guy’. So we said OK.

“The fight plays out – [with a] first-round finish by rear-naked choke. Literally, the first thing we did was call the FBI.”

UFC meet FBI

Some bookies refunded bets – William Hill and Caesar’s Sportsbooks said “mobile customers with losing bets on the Dulgarian UFC fight will receive a cash credit within 24 hours” – while the UFC previously said it would “take these allegations very seriously and along with the health and safety of our fighters, nothing is more important than the integrity of our sport”.

Dulgarian’s coach Marc Montoya has denied knowledge of the alleged concerns.

“Our betting integrity partner, IC360, monitors wagering on every UFC event and is conducting a thorough review of the facts surrounding the Dulgarian vs del Valle bout on Saturday 1 November,” a UFC statement added.

In 2023 a coach – James Krause – was suspended after a UFC bout involving one of his roster of athletes, Darrick Minner, led to concerns surrounding odd betting patterns.

Minner was later banned in 2025 for not disclosing a serious injury he had received while fellow fighter Jeff Molina was suspended for placing a bet on Minner’s bout.