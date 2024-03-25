Uefa made ‘no meaningful efforts’ to settle Liverpool Champions League final claims, says law firm

TOPSHOT – Liverpool fans stand outside unable to get in in time leading to the match being delayed prior to the UEFA Champions League final football match between Liverpool and Real Madrid at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on May 28, 2022. (Photo by THOMAS COEX / AFP) (Photo by THOMAS COEX/AFP via Getty Images)

Uefa has been accused of making “no meaningful efforts” in settling claims of Liverpool fans following the 2022 Champions League final.

Uefa last week said it had reached a “full and final settlement” with supporters represented by Pogust Goodhead and Bingham Long after congestion issues caused problems outside of the Stade de France.

Merseyside fans were pepper-sprayed by police in a match that Liverpool lost 1-0 after a delayed kick off.

A large number of fans represented by Leigh Day have outstanding claims, however.

“The terms of the settlement (announced on Friday) are highly confidential, but we know that UEFA have not made any admission of wrongdoing or fault,” Clare Campbell and Jill Paterson of law firm Leigh Day said.

“Currently, UEFA have made no meaningful efforts to settle the claims we issued 12 months ago on behalf of 1,200 fans.

“We do not know why UEFA are treating groups of fans differently given that they all experienced the same level of mistreatment and harm. The settlement news only causes division and unnecessary anxiety, but we can only hope that it means that UEFA’s focus is moving towards compensating fans rather than resisting the claim in the courts.

“We want to assure our clients that our focus remains on pursuing UEFA further and obtaining appropriate compensation and justice for each of our clients. As always, we will keep our clients updated with any progress in their claims.”

The Leigh Day civil case is due a jurisdictional hearing on 27 and 28 June.

Uefa has been approached for comment.