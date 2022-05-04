Aerial tube map goes viral in London

Bangratz initially made the map in 2018. (Photo/ Martin Bangratz)

A Tube aerial map has resurfaced on Twitter, as it is being shared by tens of thousands of Londoners.

The map was created by PhD candidate Martin Bangratz in 2018 after he saw a photo of London posted on Reddit.

I've updated it with overground, DLR and even @wlooandcityline lines. pic.twitter.com/TQsDEQHLMg — Martin مارتین 🗺🚡 (@MartinBangratz) June 25, 2018

Bangratz, who studied at University College London’s Bartlett School of Architecture, asked for the photographer’s permission to draw the entire Transport for London’s tube network over it, reported news website MyLondon.

The image resurfaced on Twitter after it was recently posted on Reddit.