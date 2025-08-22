Troy can lay Siege on York and land Ebor

Trainer Johnny Murtagh has won the Ebor twice before and saddles Seige Of Troy on Saturday

ALL eyes will be on the Willie Mullins-trained Hipop De Loire who is a warm order to land the Sky Bet Ebor Handicap (3.35pm) at York on Saturday.

The eight-year-old was an unlucky fifth in this contest 12 months ago and connections have cleverly plotted their way back here off just a three-pound higher mark.

He was devastating in a prep run for this over hurdles at Galway last month and is definitely the one to beat.

That hasn’t been lost on the bookmakers though and he is no bigger than 7/2 to make amends.

His biggest danger may well be stablemate Ethical Diamond who looked good when winning off an eight-pound lower mark at the Royal meeting last time.

He’s been well supported in recent days and is as short as 9/2 in places.

Another being well supported is fellow Irish raider SIEGE OF TROY who may just still be value at around 14/1.

Trainer Johnny Murtagh has won this twice before and steps this four-year-old filly up to this trip for the first time.

She is ridden by the promising young Irish apprentice Patrick McGettigan who takes off a valuable seven pounds, meaning she will carry just 8st 10lbs.

If you watch a replay of Ethical Damond’s Duke Of Edinburgh success at Ascot, you will notice Siege Of Troy sticking on nicely back in fourth.

She is now eight pounds better off at the weights with Ethical Diamond, not to mention the additional help of McGettigan’s claim.

I was keen on siding with Shadow Dance for my other dart, but his price has halved over the last 24 hours and I’m a little worried about fast ground for him.

Kihavah is another for the short list after a cracking run when runner-up 12 months ago, but he is nine pounds higher now.

Therefore, I’m going with topweight FRENCH MASTER who looks a massive price at 14/1 with William Hill.

Admittedly, the draw isn’t ideal, but he was devastating over this trip at the Royal meeting and has plenty of class.

He was thrown into a Group One last time and will find these waters calmer.

The addition of a first-time visor may help and expect to see him arriving late on the scene at the finish.

Finally, the ground could be rattling quick come the Julia Graves Roses Stakes (4.45pm) where I’ll be having a few quid each-way on REVIVAL POWER at 15/2.

She showed plenty of dash at Goodwood and is slowly getting her act together.

The five pound weight-for-age allowance she gets from the boys just may make her hard to catch.

POINTERS SATURDAY

Siege Of Troy e/w 3.35pm York

French Master e/w 3.35pm York

Revival Power e/w 4.45pm York