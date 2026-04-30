Vertu Motors lands multi-million payout from JLR cyber-attack

JLR's cyber attack cost £500m (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

Vertu Motors has landed a multi-million pound payout after suffering from the disruption caused by a cyber-attack at Jaguar Landrover.

The AIM-listed car dealership said it was able to agree a £3.9m business interruption claim from its insurers after the attack “disrupted JLR vehicle supply, parts availability and connected systems used by JLR franchised retailers.”

Insurers have already handed Vertu a £1m interim payment, the firm said, with the full some to be recognised in its financial year to the end of February 2026.

As a result of the payout, Vertu said its pre-tax profit for the year was set to come in well ahead of investor expectations of £21.6m.

Despite the upgrade, the news sent Vertu’s shares down 3.7 per cent to 62p in early morning trade on Thursday.

JLR Loss

Jaguar Land Rover revealed in November that it lost almost £500m during the second quarter of its financial year as it battled the most expensive cyber attack in British history.

The automotive giant has reported a loss before tax and exceptional items of £485m for the three months to 30 September, 2025.

The figure compares to a profit of £398m for the same period in 2024.

JLR has also confirmed that it lost £134m during the first half of its financial year, having made a profit of £1.1bn over the same six months in 2024.

The company’s revenue for the second quarter was down 24 per cent to £4.9bn while its half-year sales fell 16 per cent to £11.5bn.