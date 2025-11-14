Jaguar Land Rover: JLR loses almost £500m after cyber attack

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) is headquartered in the West Midlands.

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) lost almost £500m during the second quarter of its financial year as it battled the most expensive cyber attack in British history.

The automotive giant has reported a loss before tax and exceptional items of £485m for the three months to 30 September, 2025.

The figure compares to a profit of £398m for the same period in 2024.

JLR has also confirmed that it lost £134m during the first half of its financial year, having made a profit of £1.1bn over the same six months in 2024.

The company’s revenue for the second quarter was down 24 per cent to £4.9bn while its half-year sales fell 16 per cent to £11.5bn.

CEO hails recovery from cyber attack

Chief executive Adrian Mardell said: “JLR’s performance in the second quarter of FY26 was impacted by significant challenges, including a cyber incident that stopped our vehicle production in September and the impact of US tariffs.

“JLR has made strong progress in recovering its operations safely and at pace following the cyber incident.

“In our response we prioritised client, retailer and supplier systems and I am pleased to confirm that production of all our luxury brands has resumed.

“The speed of recovery is testament to the resilience and hard work of our colleagues.

“I am extremely grateful to all our people who have shown enormous commitment during this difficult time, and I want to thank our clients, retailers, suppliers and everyone in the communities connected with JLR, for their support through this disruption.

“JLR is a great business with strong global brands, a talented workforce and a loyal customer base.

“We are now set to deliver the outcome of an extraordinary period of British design and engineering, with the arrival of the Range Rover Electric and the new electric Jaguar ‑ cars which will be unrivalled in their performance, design and capability.

“While we are mindful of the economic, geopolitical and policy challenges that our industry faces, we are resilient and well placed to make strong progress.

“As I approach the end of my 35‑year career at JLR, I am immensely proud of what we have achieved together.

Read more Jaguar Land Rover cyber attack hammers UK car production

“Leading JLR as CEO over the past three years has been the greatest honour of my career and I am confident that the next chapter will bring continued success for this great business under the leadership of PB Balaji.”

JLR cyber attack hammers UK car production

In the wake of the cyber attack, ministers unveiled a £1.5bn finance package to support JLR while the company itself organised a £500m funding boost to its supply chain.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the UK economy grew at a more sluggish pace than expected in the third quarter of the year after being held back by Jaguar Land Rover’s cyber attack.

The results also come after City AM reported in October that Jaguar Land Rover’s cyber attack contributed to car production being slashed by almost 30 per cent in September.

JLR was forced to halt production for five weeks from 1 September which has been estimated to have cost the UK around £1.9bn.

According to research from the Cyber Monitoring Centre (CMC), a non-profit group that tracks major cyber incidents, found that around 5,000 organisations across the country were affected by the fallout of the attack.

JLR only partially restarted UK operations in the following month and is not expected to fully recover until January 2026.

According to figures published by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), UK car production fell by 27.1 per cent in September.

Trump’s tariffs cost car maker millions

In August, City AM reported that JLR’s revenue in the three months to 30 June, 2025, fell by 9.2 per cent to £6.6bn.

Its pre-tax profit was also slashed by 49.4 per cent to £351m.

At the time, JLR said its revenue was impacted by “significant new US trade tariffs” as well as the planned wind down of the Jaguar brand before its rebrand and switch to electric cars.

The incremental US tariffs impacted the car maker’s profit and costs to the tune of £254m.

The group added that its pre-tax profit was also hit by the tariffs as well as “FX headwinds”.