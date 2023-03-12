Trossard’s assist hat-trick helps Arsenal go five points clear

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard hailed Leandro Trossard after the January signing provided a hat-trick of assists to help the Premier League leaders go five points clear. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Trossard set up first-half goals for Gabriel, Odegaard and Gabriel Martinelli in a 3-0 win at Fulham that re-established their advantage over second-placed Manchester City.

“He has brought some amazing things to the team,” said Odegaard. “I love playing with him. He’s good to find the right pass. We’re really happy to have him on the team.

‘Good Trossard ball’

“It was a good ball from Leo over the head of a defender. I kept my composure and put my shot in the corner.

“We’ve said all season we’ll take it game by game. We’ll do the same things, keep working hard and see where it takes us.”

After last-gasp recent wins over Bournemouth and Aston Villa, Arsenal cruised to victory at Craven Cottage and might have won by more.

The visitors had an early goal ruled out for offside before Gabriel headed in Trossard’s corner on 21 minutes. Martinelli nodded in the second moments later and Odegaard fired in the pick of the bunch on the stroke of half time.

“I’m really happy to win and get three points away from home, especially with a clean sheet,” said Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.

“It’s great to see the goals distributed through the team. Leandro laid on three assists and could also have scored today too. Every time we put the ball in the net it’s great. We practise lots of things and today scored beautiful goals.”