Tres Bon Jon set for more success stepping up in trip

Jonbon has won seven of his nine starts over fences

IT HAS been a miserable couple of months for Nicky Henderson.

Not only has he had to deal with the setbacks to his stable star Constitution Hill, but a sickness bug worked its way through the yard, resulting in no winners at the Cheltenham Festival and some high-profile absentees.

JONBON was one of them in the Queen Mother Champion Chase, pulled out after a string of poor performances on the opening day, but I fancy him to bounce back in tomorrow’s Grade One My Pension Expert Melling Chase (3.30pm).

I’m not sure he gets the credit he is due. After all, he has won 12 of the 15 races he has competed in and finished second in the other three.

He is a top-class chaser, but I’ve thought for some time now that a step up to two and a half miles is what he needs.

Yes, there are still some doubts about the Henderson yard, but I just think he is a class above his rivals in this and he will have no problem at all with the testing conditions.

He beat El Fabiolo in the Top Novices’ Hurdle at this meeting in 2022 and then demolished his opposition in the Maghull Novices’ Chase 12 months ago.

While he does have the stamina question to answer, I believe it will bring out more improvement and I can see him taking this before landing the Ryanair Chase at next year’s Festival.

Last year’s winner of this contest, Pic D’Orhy, has to be respected, but Jonbon is a different kind of opponent and is rated 8lbs higher.

Protektorat won the Ryanair really well last month and is another with solid claims, while Envoi Allen wasn’t far behind him at Cheltenham.

However, Jonbon has to be the bet at 5/2 with Star Sports.

With conditions the way they are, the Randox Supports Race Against Dementia Topham Handicap Chase (4.05pm) is going to take some getting.

Last year’s winner Bill Baxter looks like going off favourite from just a pound higher mark, with first-time cheekpieces applied.

He has obvious claims, as does last month’s Plate winner Shakem Up’arry, who is on a hat-trick, but I’m going with two at bigger prices.

ARIZONA CARDINAL takes his chance for the in-form Stuart Edmunds team and he is another who comes here in search of a hat-trick.

His last win came over three miles at Ludlow on soft ground, so stamina won’t be a problem, and connections immediately nominated this race.

A sound jumper, he is worth backing at 12/1 with Star Sports.

My other selection is LOUNGE LIZARD for Henry Daly and Johnny Burke.

He ran well for a long way in the Becher Chase here in December and was then a fine second to Ga Law in a valuable handicap on Trials Day, before winning at Huntingdon in early March.

Stamina also isn’t a problem for him and 16/1 is a fair each-way price.

Finally, don’t miss CROKE PARK at 8/1 in the Cavani Sartorial Menswear Sefton Novices’ Hurdle (4.40pm).

Gordon Elliott’s six-year-old won his first two over hurdles before disappointing in the Lawlor’s Of Naas in January.

He looks like a proper stayer and comes here fresh against a number of horses who had a bruising encounter in the Albert Bartlett.

POINTERS FRIDAY

Jonbon 3.30pm Aintree

Arizona Cardinal e/w 4.05pm Aintree

Lounge Lizard e/w 4.05pm Aintree

Croke Park e/w 4.40pm Aintree