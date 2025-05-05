Trent Alexander-Arnold: ‘Leaving Liverpool is something I need to do’

Trent Alexander-Arnold is tipped to join Real Madrid after leaving Liverpool this summer (Image: Getty)

England defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has paved the way for an anticipated free transfer to Real Madrid by announcing his departure from Liverpool.

The right-back, 26, will leave Anfield after two decades at the club at the end of the season, when his current contract comes to an end.

Alexander-Arnold is widely expected to join Real Madrid, where he would join international teammate Jude Bellingham, in the summer.

“After 20 years at Liverpool Football Club, I’ll be leaving at the end of the season,” he said in a recorded message posted on social media.

“The decision for me is personal, to change environment, to challenge myself elsewhere. It’s not about wanting to find something better. It’s about me and my personal journey as a player, and I feel like now is the right time to go and experience that.

“People won’t be happy with the decision but I feel like it’s something I need to do on my journey.”

Confirmation of Alexander-Arnold’s departure comes after he helped Liverpool clinch an English record-equalling 20th top-flight title last month.

During nine seasons in the first team he has won seven trophies, including the Champions League, and established himself as a key figure.

Real Madrid are long-term suitors of Alexander-Arnold and failed in an attempt to bring forward his signing during the January transfer window.

He added: “The times I’ve had here – the memories, the special moments – are and will always be some of the best moments I will have in my life, and memories that will live with me forever. I’m eternally grateful to everyone who’s helped me along the way.

“Being able to sit here now as a two-time Premier League champion for the club that I grew up loving is a great end to the story for me.

“Of course it’s very emotional for me. It’s all I’ve ever known, everything I’ve ever wanted to do, dreamed of as a kid. The club, the city, the fans, the people have given me things I could never have dreamt of in my wildest dreams.

After 20 years at Liverpool Football Club, now is the time for me to confirm that I will be leaving at the end of the season.



This is easily the hardest decision I’ve ever made in my life.



I know many of you have wondered why or been frustrated that I haven’t spoken about this… pic.twitter.com/emAw5RvXq0 — Trent Alexander-Arnold (@TrentAA) May 5, 2025

“It’s a journey I’ve lived through that millions of people will dream of doing, and I’ve been lucky enough to have been able to experience it. I’ll never forget it and I can’t thank everyone enough for the support, the belief and the amazing moments we’ve had.

“The love I have for this club will never leave. It will never diminish. I’ll love it forever. I’ll forever be in debt to the club and the fans for everything they’ve done for me.

“And there’s no doubt about it, I’ll be back. Any chance I get I’ll come and watch games, and I’ll be supporting, I’ll be wanting the club to win and be successful. There’s nothing changing in that; I will always remain a Liverpool fan.”