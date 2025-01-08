England star named world’s most valuable footballer

Jude Bellingham is the world’s most valuable footballer, according to the CIES Football Observatory

England and Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham has been named the world’s most valuable football player in a new independent ranking.

Bellingham’s double-winning success with the Spanish side and leading role at international level have lifted his value to £210m, according to the CIES Football Observatory.

That puts the 21-year-old ahead of record-breaking Manchester City and Norway striker Erling Haaland, who is valued at £185m, Real Madrid teammate Vinicius Junior, on £172m, and 17-year-old Barcelona and Spain starlet Lamine Yamal, who is valued at £150m despite having just 18 months left on his current contract.

The valuations are based on factors including age and performance but also salary, contract length and the identity of the buying and selling clubs and leagues, meaning the ranking naturally skews towards the biggest teams and nations.

Bellingham is one of four England players in the top 10 and among 15 in the top 100, making them the best-represented national team, ahead of Brazil’s 11.

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka (£131m), Chelsea forward Cole Palmer (£125m) and Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden (£121m) are the other Three Lions in the top 10.

The Premier League boasts 49 per cent of the players in the top 100, with LaLiga the next best on 20 but having the edge at the top of the ranking.

Five of the top 10 play in Spain – one more than in England – with Real Madrid pair Kylian Mbappe (£146m) and Rodrygo Goes (£118m) also present.

European champions Real Madrid are the best-represented club with 10 players, ahead of Arsenal’s eight.

£210m Jude Bellingham, Real Madrid and England

£185m Erling Haaland, Manchester City and Norway

£172m Vinicius Junior, Real Madrid and Brazil

£150m Lamine Yamal, Barcelona and Spain

£146m Kylian Mbappe, Real Madrid and France

£131m Bukayo Saka, Arsenal and England

£126m Florian Wirtz, Bayer Leverkusen and Germany

£125m Cole Palmer, Chelsea and England

£121m Phil Foden, Manchester City and England

£118m Rodrygo Goes, Real Madrid and Brazil