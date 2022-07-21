Trafalgar Square to host England Women’s Euro 2022 semi-final screening for 5,000 fans

England will play their Women’s Euro 2022 semi-final on Tuesday in Sheffield – but Londoners can sample the big-match atmosphere at Trafalgar Square

Trafalgar Square is to host a huge screening party for England’s Women’s Euro 2022 semi-final next week.

England reached the last four with a dramatic victory over Spain in extra-time last night. They will play Sweden or Belgium on Tuesday at 8pm in a match taking place at Bramall Lane in Sheffield.

But Londoners will also be able to sample the big match atmosphere at the country’s largest screening of the semi-final.

Up to 5,000 football fans will be able to watch at Trafalgar Square, with access granted on a first-come, first-served basis on the day.

“As a huge football fan, I have been swept away by the incredible performances of Ellen White, Lauren Hemp, Beth Mead and our wonderful squad,” said Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.

“With Euros fever gripping the country, I am delighted that thousands of Londoners and visitors will be able to come together and cheer the team on to glory on Tuesday night.”

England are the favourites to win Women’s Euro 2022 and lift their first major trophy, with the final taking place at Wembley on 31 July.

They took another step towards that goal by coming from behind to beat Spain at Brighton’s Amex Stadium on Wednesday night.

England conceded their first goal of the tournament shortly after half-time when Esther Gonzalez slotted past Mary Earps.

Time looked to be running out when substitute Ella Toone pounced on Alessia Russo’s knock-down header and fired an 84th-minute equaliser.

Midfielder Georgia Stanway completed the comeback with a rising strike from outside the penalty area in the sixth minute of extra-time.

Trafalgar Square will also host a screening of the final and is staging a number of other football themed activities from Saturday.

Attractions will include a pop-up football pitch featuring exhibition games, a screening of Bend It Like Beckham, and food and drink stalls.

The Fan Party – staged by City Hall and tournament organisers – will be free to enter and open daily all week between 11am and 6pm.

“All nine of our host cities have played a pivotal role in putting on a range of events which have helped make this year’s tournament such a record-breaking spectacle,” said Bev Ward, senior host city managed for Women’s Euro 2022.

“We have seen fans and families from all nations come together to enjoy food, music and entertainment at our fan parties and now it is Londoners turn to show their support.

“Whether you are a diehard football fan or just looking to enjoy your first tournament, we want everyone to share in the momentum of this event.”