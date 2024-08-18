Tottenham clear-out gathers pace as Leicester agree £20m transfer

Oliver Skipp is set to join Leicester after 18 years at Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur are set to continue their summer clear-out by selling midfielder Oliver Skipp to Leicester City for a fee of more than £20m.

Skipp, 23, is expected to complete his move on Monday before the two clubs meet in their first Premier League match of the season in the evening.

The Spurs youth product will become the eighth first-team player to depart on a permanent basis during the current transfer window as manager Ange Postecoglou remodels his squad.

Postecoglou has already sold Emerson Royal to AC Milan and Joe Rodon to Leeds United, while Eric Dier, Tanguy Ndombele, Ivan Perisic, Ryan Sessegnon and Japhet Tanganga have left on free transfers.

In addition, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Bryan Gil have gone out on loan, as have youngsters Dane Scarlett and Alejo Veliz.

The fee for Skipp will be booked as pure profit in Tottenham’s accounts because he came through the north London club’s academy and will help to offset their five new signings.

Spurs have spent over £100m on Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke, Leeds midfielder Archie Gray and Burnley winger Wilson Odobert.

They also signed teenagers Lucas Bergvall from Sweden and Min-hyeok Yang from South Korea.

Skipp is set to become Leicester’s fifth recruit since they returned to the Premier League as winners of the Championship.

He follows Abdul Fatawu, who joined from Sporting Lisbon after a successful loan spell, Atalanta defender Caleb Okoli, Chelsea youngster Michael Golding and free transfer Bobby De Cordova-Reid.

Skipp joined Tottenham aged five and racked up more than 100 first-team appearances after making his senior debut in 2018.