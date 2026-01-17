Kemi Badenoch joins protesters calling for Government to stop China mega-embassy

Badenoch joined protestors on Saturday

Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch called for the Government to stop China’s proposed central London “mega-embassy” when she spoke at a protest on Saturday.

The Government is facing mounting calls to reject Beijing’s plans for the embassy at Royal Mint Court over security concerns.

Hundreds of protesters gathered outside the site on Saturday afternoon, some with flags and banners, chanting “no mega-embassy”.

Mrs Badenoch said: “I am standing here with you today because I believe in freedom.

“I’m standing with you today, because I know what it is like to live without freedom.

“We take it for granted in the United Kingdom because we have had it for so long, but those who have lived under oppressive regimes, those who have lived under authoritarianism, those who have lived under communism, know what that suffering is like, and we do not want to see that here.

“So I speak right now as the leader of the Opposition, the leader of the Conservative Party: I stand with you, I tell you that I will always fight for freedom, and I am calling on the Government to stop this decision.

“We do not want a country that spies on our MPs having this super-embassy right here, and I will do everything within my power to continue speaking on your behalf.”

She said China is a country that has “harassed and sanctioned our MPs”, “harassed and abused British nationals connected to China”, it “helps our enemies, like Russia”, and “disrupts the global trade system”.

Read more Badenoch accuses Starmer of lying as Abramovich row erupts

Mrs Badenoch also said the Government “seems to be scared of China”.

She said: “We know that we have to stand up to the abuses of China. And what worries me is that we have a Government right now that seems to be scared of China.

“We have a Government that is afraid, too weak, no backbone. What we need right now is a government that will act in the British national interest and protect those people who are fighting for those Chinese citizens who are suffering.”

The plans for the site, near the Tower of London, include 208 secret rooms and a hidden chamber, according to reporting by The Telegraph.

Critics fear the secret rooms, located in the site’s basement, could be used for the detention of dissidents who have fled the Chinese state for Britain.

The hidden chamber would be located in close proximity to data cables said to be crucial for financial sector communications between the City of London and Canary Wharf.

Ministers have promised to make a decision on whether to grant the Chinese embassy planning permission by January 20.

They have insisted it would be inappropriate for them to comment before then.

By PA reporters