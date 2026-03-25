Tories would welcome Claire Williams to party after former F1 owner’s comments

The Tories would welcome former Formula 1 team owner Claire Williams

The Tories would welcome former Formula 1 team owner Claire Williams into their ranks after she expressed an interest in a political career.

Williams, who once ran the eponymous Formula 1 team, which she sold for $150m in 2020, told City AM that she would be interested in going into politics once her child had grown up.

Asked who she would stand for, the 49-year-old said that her “father had a picture of Margaret Thatcher over his desk”, and added that she thinks that “would tell you everything about which party I would be in”.

Conservative Party chairman Kevin Hollinrake welcomed the potential move into SW1 and said: “Claire Williams would be a fantastic addition to the Conservative Party.

“She’s a proven leader who has operated at the very top of a highly competitive, global industry, and people with that kind of real-word experience are exactly what politics needs more of.”

Should Williams venture into the Houses of Parliament, she’d join the likes of Lord Coe as a key figure who has enjoyed a successful career in the sports sector.

Opposition parties are also keen to take on more business executives and welcome them to a job in politics.

The Tories have pledged to install business executives into key diplomatic postings across the world, which would take a leaf out of President Trump’s playbook after he sent former Apprentice producer Mark Burnett to be his ambassador to the UK.

Read more Claire Williams on missing out on $2bn, state of F1 and MP ambitions

Reform UK has gone further in suggesting that more senior ministerial jobs would be occupied by private sector individuals after they are made peers.

The Labour Party took some steps to bring in private sector officials into the government. Baroness Gustafsson, co-founder of tech company Darktrace, was made investment minister before Lord Stockwood, who was the international managing director of match.com, replaced her in a reshuffle last year.

Former Timpson Group chief executive James Timpson remains the prisons minister.

Williams ‘welcome’ in Tory party

Williams was founded in 1977 by Claire’s father Frank. They enjoyed seven individual driver championships and eight team titles – the latest of which came in 1997 when Jacques Villeneuve was triumphant.

Williams sold the team to US investment group Dorilton Capital in 2020 amid the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic but the team could today be worth $2bn after a surge in valuations across the motor sport.

Hollinrake added: “If Claire decides to step forward, she would be very welcome and I would encourage her to do so.

“Strengthening our party with people who bring fresh thinking and practical experience will be key to winning again and delivering for the country.”

Williams are currently ninth in the Formula 1 team standings and are steered by Spaniard Carlos Sainz and Thai driver Alex Albon.