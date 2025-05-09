Top Gun can shoot past rivals for Lor and Atzeni

RACING fans in Hong Kong need to keep a beady eye on the weather before the action starts with a 10-race programme at Sha Tin on Saturday.

With rain and showers forecast over the weekend and thunderstorms developing in the territory, it’s anyone’s guess as to what surface conditions will be like during the action.

If rain does materialise during racing, form book students may need to revise their thoughts and find gallopers who act on a soft surface.

One trainer who has been in the form of his life since the beginning of April is Frankie Lor, who has moved into third place in the trainers’ title race after saddling seven winners and eight places from just 43 runners.

Lor, crowned champion trainer three seasons back, sends a raiding party of eight gallopers to Sha Tin, and with the majority holding strong claims he will be disappointed if he doesn’t add to his recent flurry of success.

The likes of Enjoy Golf in The Hong Kong Riding for The Disabled Association 50th Anniversary Cup (8.30am) over six furlongs, and Never Peter Out in the Lei Yue Mun Park Handicap (9.05am) over the extended mile, are sure to be popular on the odds board following recent encouraging form.

Lor calls on his go-to jockey Andrea Atzeni – they have a 22 percent win strike-rate when teaming up this season – to ride TOP GUN in the Lung Mun Road Handicap (9.35am) over seven furlongs, and the four-year-old can cause a surprise.TOp

Ignore his recent form; he has been running over distances well out of his comfort zone and is now back racing over his optimum trip having won over the course and distance last season.

That form reads well, making his debut against similar company on that occasion, coming from the outside gate and importantly racing on a soft surface.

He comes back fresh and well after a seven-week break, and a recent encouraging trial will have put him spot-on against the likes of the talented but frustrating Light Years Charm, and Juneau Pride.

POINTERS

Top Gun e/w 9.35am Sha Tin