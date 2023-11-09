Tizzard’s Breakaway has a Big chance in Badger Beer

Joe Tizzard saddles The Big Breakaway in Saturday’s Badger Beer Chase at Wincanton

OVER at Wincanton, the big race of the day is the Badger Beer Handicap Chase (2.25pm) where fan favourite Frodon bids to win it for a second consecutive year.

Paul Nicholls, who vies to win the race for a 12th time, will be hopeful of another bold showing given his charge runs off the same mark as 12 months ago.

He’s one of the most popular horses in training and no-one would begrudge him were he to emerge victorious in what would be another memorable moment of a fantastic career, but he surely has to be taken on at the grand old age of 11, while the ground will be softer than ideal.

Nicholls also saddles Threeunderthrufive and he could be very well-handicapped off a mark of 147, especially as he’s had a wind operation since his last run.

His losing run stretches to six, though, and he often flatters to deceive when fancied to run well.

I’ll take them both on with THE BIG BREAKAWAY who looks too big a price at 13/2 with William Hill.

We all know he’s got the talent when he’s on a going day and those sorts of outings tend to come when he’s fresh.

His best run of last season was a close second in a competitive handicap chase at Haydock and he followed that with an excellent performance when runner-up in the Welsh National at Chepstow to The Two Amigos.

Colin Tizzard’s inmate is just one pound higher than that Chepstow run here, so is weighted to run very well for a stable that is amongst the winners.

This looks the time to catch him and I expect him to run really well in this.

POINTERS SATURDAY

The Big Breakaway 2.25pm Wincanton