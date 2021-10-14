Three jobs to apply for this week (including a REALLY cool one at eClerx)

Rebecca works for our job board partner, Jobbio. Based in Dublin, she has been working as a writer for six years, creating engaging and insightful digital content. She has worked in Dublin, New York and London.

Are you on the hunt for a new gig? Well, you have come to the right place. This week, we’re bringing you three brilliant (and interesting) roles that are available on City AM Jobs. So if you are looking for a new opportunity, get applying…

Analytics Consultant, eClerx

This role on the Solutions Consulting team is a unique opportunity that allows you the freedom and opportunity to work across diverse domains and problem statements, have direct access to C-level leaders and their priorities and have a measurable impact on revenue at the same time. Over the past few years, eClerx has continued to focus on growing our analytics footprint within existing and prospective clients. They are excited to bring new team members at this leadership level to scale and catalyse that growth!

Their Analytics team plays a crucial role in communicating the value their solutions and services can offer in solving the business problems we uncover with their existing and prospective clients. In this role, you will collaborate with members of sales and account management teams to discover how clients can derive value from their data, and work to make data more useful across organisations. The ideal candidate is self-motivated and will have previous work experience in the analytics, big data, and/or consulting services industry. He or she will be able to lead by example in taking a consultative approach to discover unarticulated analytical needs of customers, as well as connecting the dots between customer requirements to solution, service, and consulting offerings, as a trusted advisor to the client.

Audit Manager – Commercial, Grant Thornton

As a member of the London Audit team you’ll be responsible for a sizeable portfolio of key clients across a range of sectors including: technology, media and telecoms, professional services, real estate, not-for- profit (museums, education, arts/music institutions) and the consumer sector (retail, food and beverage). The size of clients varies greatly from owner managed businesses and LLP’s through to some well-known listed high street brands, but no matter their size, you’ll get to the heart of how they work and the challenges they face.

Every day these teams help people in businesses and communities to do what is right and achieve their goals. Grant Thornton’s tailored and responsive approach provides the expertise that clients need, enabling them to grow and make the right decisions about their future. Now’s the time to take everything you know about audit to the next level, with a growing portfolio of clients. The constantly evolving landscape calls for an approach that puts what is right first, ahead of what is easy, and you will need to push ideas harder and ask difficult questions, giving clients the assurance they need.

Senior Service Delivery Engineer, Tandem

The Service Desk is at the heart of Tandem’s business operations, providing a single point of contact for colleagues experiencing technical problems or requiring assistance. You’ll also help manage customer incidents and support teams in delivering industry leading services.

They’re looking for an experienced 2nd line engineer looking for that next step, who’s keen to grow and learn at a fast-paced scale up. You’ll need drive, initiative and a willingness to learn quickly and in exchange you’ll get to learn from a talented group of people who have a wealth of industry knowledge. They’ve fostered an environment that nurtures growth and development where culture is key, and you’re provided a platform to accelerate your career.

The successful candidate will be responsible for managing incidents and requests through the service management tool – categorisation, prioritisation, triage and resolution. They will provide support for a wide range and constantly evolving set of applications, software and hardware.