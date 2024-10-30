The Naked Truth



The love child of Adam Barton and Amy Lane, Atlas Wines began as a vineyard of Shiraz and Cabernet Sauvignon in Australia’s Clare Valley. Here Adam tells us more about their partnership with Naked

How did you get Naked?

Amy and I were approached by Naked Wines in 2012 after our Atlas Wines received some national press. It’s all about timing! Naked Wines has helped us to take on risk where otherwise we may not have been able to. This is both financial and creative as we have had the opportunity to create a diverse portfolio of wines that probably would not be the case otherwise. Naked have backed us to make wines that others would not have, interesting and quirky blends. I guess we’ve been able to take on projects, some of which work and others that are not so successful without having to go cap in hand to the bank manager!

What is the best thing about Naked?

The community of Angels and winemakers. Our wines have been reviewed on Naked Wines more times than all of the Harry Potter Books together on Amazon so we know exactly what people think of our wines! There’s nothing quite like someone reaching out to tell you they had your wine at their wedding!

How did you get into wine?

Drinking! I was always interested, but it was a bottle of 1965 Lindemans Hunter River burgundy that lit the fire to actually pursue making it as a career. Around this time Amy and I met, and we bought a vineyard in Clare Valley and started a family. A busy couple of years!

What has been the biggest challenge as a winemaker?

It’s a balancing act. Winemaking demands so much time and emotional commitment so getting separation from it to make sure you are not neglecting other parts or people in your life is always a challenge. Moving off the vineyard was the best thing we did. That way you get to go home every night.

Where do you create your wines?

For a long time we utilised surplus capacity in other people’s wineries and leased a storage shed for our barrels, but we took a big step about 18 months ago and purchased a winery at Lyndoch at the southern end of the Barossa Valley. Nothing like have all your stuff under one roof!

What is your house style?

We make such a diverse range of wines it’s hard to pin it down but when making any wine we ask ourselves “is it a good drink?” And the answer has to be yes, the wine has to stand up on its own and in a line of peers and then it has to stand up to food. Some are big and juicy and others are medium bodied and savoury, but each reflects the provenance of the vineyard and region. We are big on texture and balancing this against the backdrop of fruit is the art. I think our best wines are more eclectic and savoury because of this.

What is next for you?

A review with the bank manger so he can sign off on our Oak budget and then on to Vintage 2025!

What would you want for wine as a whole in the future?

I think a bottle on every table every night isn’t too much to ask…

The Perfect Pair

A Naked Pairing: Riesling and home-made stir fry prawns

Riesling is a fantastic food wine, but many find it intimidating because of the varying levels of sweetness. There is a common misconception that all Riesling is going to be sweet, but this Klein Riesling (Naked Wines, £18.99; Angel Price, £15.99) is labelled “Trocken” which means it is a dry wine with less than nine grams of sugar per litre.

Riesling has a gorgeous zesty quality and typically provides complex layers of fruity and floral flavour, all underpinned by a precise, finely honed acidity, making it perfect for seafood dishes– it is my go-to grape for take away sushi.

This evening, however, I whipped up some stir-fried prawns, which I tossed in a frying pan with a crushed garlic clove, a tablespoon of Cajun spice and a dollop of mango chutney. The final touch was a swift grating of lime zest on top. Healthy, full of flavour and a great mid-week meal paired with this tasty wine. Klein Riesling’s citrus notes of lemon and lime enhanced the juicy prawns and matched the zestiness of the grated lime.

Opening up in the glass, the wine evolved into flavours of ripe peach and white blossom which complimented the fruitiness of the mango, cutting through the stickiness of the sauce and balancing the heat of the spice.

A brilliant example of the power of a good pairing to elevate any dish – the Significant Other was most impressed and had no idea that it had taken less than five minutes from fridge to table. A toast to the chef!

City AM x Naked Wines

City AM is all about savvy investment and Naked Wines are all about bringing you better wine for a better price, while supporting independent winemakers. Think of it as your online cellar that is doing some good while you drink.

Exclusive App Offer:

Download the City AM app, navigate around and tap on a Naked Wines ad to be led through to their site, which will then unlock a special £80 saving after completing a quiz.

Personalised Recommendations:

You can select wines to try, rate them, and receive tailored suggestions based on your preferences.

Money-Back Guarantee:

If you don’t like a wine, you won’t have to pay for it, and you’ll receive Naked Wines credit.

Flexible Investment Plans:

You can adjust how much you invest each month or when to receive your next case, with no long-term commitments.

nakedwines.co.uk

winewithouththesnobbery