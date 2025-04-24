Libby’s Naked Wines Diary: How to celebrate Steak Day right

Whether you are dining in or out, select the right wine for the dish and do National Steak Day justice.

Steak. Our nation loves it. So much so that Tesco reported searches for ‘Wagyu” have gone up 87 per cent since last year on tesco.com.

With its prestige and price, when it comes to cuts of meat, this is essentially the Grand Cru of beef.

Taking this as a call to action, Tesco has launched a Finest Wagyu Steak Range in over 100 of their stores, which is perfectly timed for National Steak Day on April 25th.

If you are picking up a select cut to celebrate this carnivorous carnival,l do this premium beef proud and grab a beautiful bottle to go with it.

Malbec is an obvious choice. Think of those cattle rustling Gauchos of Argentina, a culture so wedded to fillet that there is an entire steakhouse chain named for them. Some years ago, I stayed a few nights with these skilled cowhands.

Each night, they would cook meat over the fire, eating it off large knives they kept tucked in their belts, straight from the grill and washed down with mugs of dusky, rustic red wine. Malbec is their national grape, creating deep, sumptuous reds with a slight smokiness that are ideal with a grilled steak.

The Definition Malbec (Majestic £13.50) is an excellent option that won’t break the bank and will level up what you have just spent on Wagyu. However, on my more recent visit to Argentina, I was particularly impressed by the Cabernet Franc and can highly recommend the Zuccardi Cabernet Franc (VINVM £17.80).

A little bit of that smokiness and some food-friendly herbal notes, this is a great choice if you are serving your steak with herb butter. It is a refreshing wine too, so good for slicing through that fabled marbling and fattier cuts.

How you are serving your steak changes the kind of wine you will want to enjoy with it. For example, if you like a rich mushroom sauce, then finding a wine that emulates that umami flavour is wise.

Think of the lovely truffly notes of the Nebbiolo grape, with its defined tannins, so good for gripping the meat, and precise acidity, for cutting through fat. Nowhere does a finessed Nebbiolo like the Italians so check out a Barolo or Barbaresco like Prunotto Barbaresco (Tesco £35.99). Magnifico!

When enjoying a pan-seared or blue steak, opt for a classic Cabernet Sauvignon with its forthright tannins. Go for something decisive and bold from Napa, where they indulge in unashamedly powerful bottles of the stuff.

Beaulieu Vineyard’s BV (The Great Wine Co £45) is intense and buttery-rich, holding its own with strongly flavoured red wine sauces and jus.

For those who love a Bordeaux blend, then give Lebanon a whirl; the assured finesse of the Chateau Ksara Rouge (VINVM £24.90), the oldest and most established winery of the country, will surprise you.

If you prefer your meat on the lean side, then Pinot Noir is a sophisticated option. Soft red fruits, flickers of mocha and a gently savoury earthiness, the Giant Steps Pinot Noir (North and South Wines £29.43) will complement a simply cooked steak without dominating it.

If you don’t feel like cooking, there are plenty of places that serve a decent steak but one in particular has jumped on the public’s desire for this specialist Japanese beef.

Flat Iron has just opened a new restaurant on London’s South Bank and decided to celebrate by giving away 500 wagyu steaks on a first come first served basis.

Housed in the Royal Festival Hall, no excuse is needed for a good meal overlooking the river and it turns out they have also created a limited-edition Reserve Malbec with France’s Chateau Grand Moulin.

Aged for a year in oak barrels, the wine is soft, plummy with ripples of wood spice and smoke. If you have secured one of the 500 fancy fillets or have chosen their signature flat iron steak, a glass of this hits the spot.

Naked Wine of the Week

Katie Jones La Gare Old Vine Syrah 2020 – £23.99 / Angel Price £17.99

Another cracker of a wine with your steak is a superb Syrah or Shiraz – especially if the meat has been barbequed, grilled, or served up smoky or charred.

Delivering depth and breadth thanks to the old, sun-warmed vines, this red wine is full-bodied and rich with bramble, spice and curls of liquorice. A tiny production means it’s a wine to be snapped up swiftly and savoured.

Wines of the Week

Cossy Champagne Cuvée Éclat – £50

It is hard to believe this is Cossy’s ‘entry level’ wine as it is so skilfully rendered, showing such precision, clarity and layers of subtly balanced flavours.

The first time these incredible wines have launched in the UK, they may not be well known, but they are certainly something special. An ideal aperitif.

Laurent Miquel Lieu-Dit La Vérite Cessenon – £21 Waitrose

A full-bodied, headily aromatic Viognier from Southern France, this dry white wine drips with richly honey apricots, ginger spice and honeysuckle blossom.

Generously rounded, it remains fresh with a poised acidity and a long, languorous finish. Take it out of the fridge 20 mins before serving.

Alta Yari Gran Corte – £23 Tesco

Wild yet velvety, this Cabernet Franc dominant blend with Malbec and Cabernet Sauvignon from Argentina is a multi-award-winning, recently taking gold at the International Wine & Spirits Competition.

A full-bodied red wine of black and purple fruits and flowers, it is delicious with red meat dishes.