Bonfire Night Wines

During the time of Guy Fawkes, the historical figure for whom today’s Bonfire Night was created, drinking water was often riddled with dirt and germs meaning fermented or brewed alcoholic beverages were deemed safer to drink. Ale and beer, both lower in alcohol than modern day versions, were the staple of most adults and children but wine was the drink of the upper classes.

Commemorate this day in proper Upper Class Stuart Era fashion by bringing out the bold reds for beside the bonfire. For Bordeaux fans, I urge you to look further afield and try the Achaval Ferrer Cabernet Franc 2020 (Jeroboams £22.95) from Argentina’s Mendoza, which is producing some of the very best of this grape right now. Huge juicy flavours with a sophisticated structure. Likewise, Chile is leaping ahead with its fine wine options and the Montes Angel Secret Cabernet Sauvignon (Tesco £15) gives plummy, figgy fruits with a whisper of tobacco.

One of my favourite reds for this season is the Babylonstoren Babel Red Blend (Waitrose £17.49) a genuinely plush, barrel-aged South African red with hints of creamy smooth chocolate. This overdelivers wonderfully for the price and manages to be both comforting and elegant at the same time. Leaning into the smoky notes of the fire try South Africa’s signature grape Pinotage, but in the modern style coming out of the country right now which is brighter with more emphasis on pure red fruits. The Warwick First Lady Pinotage 2023 (The Wine Society £10.95) is a brilliant pick for new wave Pinotage and manages to still retain the savoury smokiness we love.

What would Bonfire Night be without fireworks though? From roman candles to rockets they are a ton of fun and if one hand is holding a sparkler than the other should be holding a glass of sparkling. Roebuck Estate produces some of the most spectacular English fizz around and their Roebuck Estate Reserve 2020 (Majestic £39), a traditional method sparkling from Sussex, is superb with cosy notes of baked apple and almond. Another English wine that blew me away at a recent tasting was the Chapel Down Grand Reserve 2018 (Ocado £45) which burst with pink and purple fruits, shortbread and even a lick of marmite on toast. A gorgeous, multi-layered bubbly that beats the pants off most high street champagnes out there. A new English find for me recently was the Sandridge Barton Blanc de Noirs 2020 (Sandridgebarton.com £44) from Devon which was 1 of only 7 wines out of 230 entries to be awarded a ‘Master Medal’ at the Global Sparkling Wine Awards 2023. 100% Pinot Noir this feels so very British with its orchard fruits and fresh rhubarb aromatics. I can see why it has earned such acclaim!

If you are feeling more fun and funky then the New Theory Pot Luck Pet Nat (Ocado £22) is a softly sparkling orange wine made from 100% Pinotage. With its creamy bubbles and a bitter finish, it is something a bit different to perk up your night. If only champagne shall do however, then the Monopole Heidsieck & Co Blue Top (Waitrose £33.99) is a fantastic safe pair of hands for a light and refined aperitif.

One of the most popular drinks at the time of Fawkes was ‘sack’, mentioned several times in the plays of Shakespeare this was a sweeter, fortified wine – perfect for pairing with toasted marshmallows and toffee apples. I shall be diving into Stéphane & Benedicte Tissot Macvin du Jura Blanc (The Wine Society £42) and then probably buying more for Christmas as this is a total treat – sweet, spiced and incredibly unique, like a hot cross bun in the glass.

Whether a winter warmer or effervescent fizz it is time to remember remember the 5th of November, red wine, sparkling – no plonk.

Naked Wine of the Week

Katie Jones La Gare Fitou 2020



NAKED WINES Angel Price £18.99 (see how below)

nakedwines.co.uk

Heartbreakingly, vandals destroyed all of Katie Jones’s wines, so she turned to Naked Wines for help and together they created this fabulous Grenache dominant red blend full of power and finesse. Bold and juicy this is a wine perfect for the season and would be an utter treat with meaty ragus and sausage and mash. A brilliant wine to show nothing can dampen the talent and spirit of the winemaker.

Champagne Bollinger Goldfinger 007 Limited Edition £35.00

007store.com

Pricey but for Bond fans this exclusive, individually numbered magnum of 2007 Bollinger in a bespoke Air Trotter Case with 007 glassware is a collectors item. Aged for 17 years it tastes of orange-peel brioche and honey it is simply superb. Try before you buy with a glass at the Burlington Arcade 007 Bar for £90.

Domaine des Tourelles Grande Cuvee Pierre Brun 2017 £24.99

Majestic

Now is the time to buy Lebanese wine and this is a sensational choice from a winemaker creating beauty in the most challenging of circumstances. Old-vine Syrah and Cabernet Sauvignon combine to produce a gift of savoury, silky, black cherry and plum deliciousness. Get some quickly!

Quintessa Illumination 2023 – Berry Bros & Rudd £42

Berry Bros & Rudd

A Bordeaux style white blend of Sauvignon Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc Musqué and Semillon this wine from Napa and Sonoma is succulent and sophisticated. Created with a finely-honed skill and bearing the lively hallmarks of Californian sunshine this is my first choice for a roast chicken Sunday lunch.

