Libby’s Naked Wine Diary: The perfect glass to enjoy with friends



@doesmybumlook40 @knackeredmother and @libbybrodie walk into a bar… And this is the Naked Wine they drank together

The last time the three of us were together was at Kylie Minogue’s birthday party. It was a surprisingly intimate affair at Mayfair club Annabel’s, where we sipped Kylie’s Prosecco (very good) and rose (excellent) as the pixie-sized Queen of Pop cut into a multi-tiered cake nearly as tall as herself. Our reunion was long overdue.

Helen McGinn, award-winning novelist, wine professional and Saturday Kitchen regular, and Kat Farmer, stylist, presenter and fashion influencer, are regularly seen together under their Instagram handles @knackeredmother and @doesmybumlook40, showcasing the kind of supportive, fabulous female friendship we all hope for.

Helen and I had already settled into a velvet corner booth of Scarfes Bar at London’s Rosewood Hotel, when Kat arrived in a t-shirt emblazoned ‘wild’ and barrel jeans. Expect an immediate increase in sales for these items: this is the woman who can reportedly shift 12,000 kitten heels with just one Instagram post.

After excited greetings and catch ups over divorces (mine and Kat’s) and happily wedded contentment (Helen’s) they regaled me with how their own love-in began. They had originally made contact over Twitter. At that point Helen was a wine buyer and consultant, writing her Knackered Mother blog on wine and Kat was a head-hunter and stylist, writing her own blog on fashion.

“I tweeted Kat that I was thinking of wearing leather but couldn’t decide if, for my body shape, it should be tits or legs,” explained Helen. “She messaged right back and said, ‘step away from the leather trousers’”.

A rapport grew between them until, at the start of lockdown, they moved in together and starting making cocktails on Instagram.

“Suddenly we saw hundreds of people had joined! Just to watch us drink and talk. We couldn’t believe it! I think it was a Mothers Ruin cocktail,” said Helen. “Oh the irony”.

It boded well they both enjoy a cocktail, as I had brought Rambla 41 Ginebra de Llimona Mediterranean Dry Gin (Naked Wines, £39.99; Angel Price, £29.99) with me for the table.

As it turns out, Naked Wines don’t just supply their namesake but do a range of spirits too, all available on the website.

This craft gin was awarded a medal and the International Wine and Spirit Competition and is bursting with the ripe citrus essence of the sun-flooded Mediterranean: grapefruit, lemons and a whisper of thyme. This is the kind of spirit I can get passionate about.

The drinks flow and the conversation was direct and amusing. Joyfully lubricated and giddy on their energy, I asked for their Feminist Commandments. I noted them down and can now reveal them here:

1. Surround yourself with good people (this was accompanied by toasts around the table).

2. Always remember friends are here for a reason, a season or a lifetime and don’t let them make you feel guilty about that. If they try, give them Helen’s favourite line, “that sounds like a you problem”.

3. Don’t be afraid to say, ‘That’s not my favourite’ if you don’t like something. “Don’t be rude or outright criticise,” says Kat, “because someone has taken time and care over it, and though you might not like it someone else might – but be honest for yourself”.

4. Michelle Obama’s “When they go low, we go high”. “The older you get the more you can walk away because you realise someone else’s reaction isn’t really about you,” says Kat. “Especially when you have a social media profile,” adds Helen. “People judge – but that’s a them problem”.

5. It’s five o’clock somewhere! All too soon drinks are over but Kat cemented her reputation for good taste by taking my proffered gin home and with one of Helen’s famously warm hugs I left buoyed, and with their commandments taken on board.

A Naked Wine Pairing: Francois Haasbroek Rockview Sauvignon Blanc 2024 x Primrose Hill

The sun was shining and my significant other and I had an afternoon remarkably free of commitments, so we decided to get outside to a view.

We alighted at Baker Street and walked through the spring blossoms of Regents Park, across the canal and up Primrose Hill to one of the most celebrated views of the Capital.

Finding a grassy slope near the top we opened the wine I had brought for the occasion – a reward and refreshment after all those steps. The Francois Haasbroek Rockview Sauvignon Blanc 2024 (Naked Wines, £14.99; Angel Price, £10.99) is ideal for a sunny park.

It’s a happy balance between Old and New World Sauvignon Blanc, with a fresh, zipping vibrancy integrated with sophisticated, subtly herbaceous notes and a fine structure.

Winemaker Haasbroek has worked for some of my favourite producers including Waterford Estate but when South Africa’s alcohol ban left his growers with nowhere to go, Naked Wines answered his call for help, rescuing the grapes and helping him create a gold-medal winning wine.

